Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 930 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
21 November 2024Euronext Brussels     
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
22 November 2024Euronext Brussels7 62932.3332.6231.70246 683
 MTF CBOE5 44332.3532.6031.90176 090
 MTF Turquoise91832.3632.5632.0029 709
 MTF Aquis77632.3732.6032.2025 120
25 November 2024Euronext Brussels9 14732.8133.0432.24300 098
 MTF CBOE6 18832.8033.0832.28202 995
 MTF Turquoise95332.8833.0832.6431 330
 MTF Aquis84732.8233.0832.2827 798
26 November 2024Euronext Brussels9 91332.7533.0832.50324 637
 MTF CBOE6 47832.7533.0832.52212 148
 MTF Turquoise1 03632.7533.0432.6433 934
 MTF Aquis88332.7833.0632.6228 947
27 November 2024Euronext Brussels9 12833.0833.2432.62301 940
 MTF CBOE5 83533.0933.2432.60193 089
 MTF Turquoise94633.1333.2432.9831 342
 MTF Aquis81033.1533.2433.0026 853
Total 66 93032.7633.2431.702 192 713

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 218 shares during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
21 November 20241 46931.7831.9031.7046 685
22 November 202414931.6031.6031.604 708
25 November 202420032.2032.2032.206 440
26 November 20241 40032.6132.7232.5045 654
27 November 202400.000.000.000
Total3 218   103 487


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
21 November 202400.000.000.000
22 November 20244 80032.3932.6032.00155 472
25 November 20242 40032.8133.0032.6078 744
26 November 202430033.1033.1033.109 930
27 November 20242 10033.0433.3032.7069 384
Total9 600   313 530

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 989 shares.

On 27 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 926 048 own shares, or 3.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p241129E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement