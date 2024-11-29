Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024

Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 930 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 21 November 2024 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 22 November 2024 Euronext Brussels 7 629 32.33 32.62 31.70 246 683 MTF CBOE 5 443 32.35 32.60 31.90 176 090 MTF Turquoise 918 32.36 32.56 32.00 29 709 MTF Aquis 776 32.37 32.60 32.20 25 120 25 November 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 147 32.81 33.04 32.24 300 098 MTF CBOE 6 188 32.80 33.08 32.28 202 995 MTF Turquoise 953 32.88 33.08 32.64 31 330 MTF Aquis 847 32.82 33.08 32.28 27 798 26 November 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 913 32.75 33.08 32.50 324 637 MTF CBOE 6 478 32.75 33.08 32.52 212 148 MTF Turquoise 1 036 32.75 33.04 32.64 33 934 MTF Aquis 883 32.78 33.06 32.62 28 947 27 November 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 128 33.08 33.24 32.62 301 940 MTF CBOE 5 835 33.09 33.24 32.60 193 089 MTF Turquoise 946 33.13 33.24 32.98 31 342 MTF Aquis 810 33.15 33.24 33.00 26 853 Total 66 930 32.76 33.24 31.70 2 192 713

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 218 shares during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 November 2024 to 27 November 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 21 November 2024 1 469 31.78 31.90 31.70 46 685 22 November 2024 149 31.60 31.60 31.60 4 708 25 November 2024 200 32.20 32.20 32.20 6 440 26 November 2024 1 400 32.61 32.72 32.50 45 654 27 November 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 218 103 487





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 21 November 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 November 2024 4 800 32.39 32.60 32.00 155 472 25 November 2024 2 400 32.81 33.00 32.60 78 744 26 November 2024 300 33.10 33.10 33.10 9 930 27 November 2024 2 100 33.04 33.30 32.70 69 384 Total 9 600 313 530

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 989 shares.

On 27 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 926 048 own shares, or 3.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

