CDMO Market Opportunities and Competitive Landscape Report 2024, with Profiles of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Lonza, Catalent and WuXi AppTec

The CDMO Market was valued at USD 136.6 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 191.6 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7%.
The CDMO sector is dynamic and offers service providers a wealth of opportunities for expansion. As the CDMO sector is trending toward consolidation, CDMO businesses are shifting focus to become one-stop shops or integrated pharmaceutical service providers.
Report Scope
This report provides an overview of the pharmaceutical business and the function of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The analysis includes a review of the global CDMO market by service type, drug molecule type and end use. It also examines the regulatory policies, standards and inspection trends of the global CDMO markets. In addition, the competitive environment, significant rivals, significant leaders and top 10 manufacturers in the CDMO sector are also reviewed.
The report presents a detailed description of the service types (API manufacturing services, drug product/finished drug manufacturing service, pharmaceutical development services and analytical testing and regulatory support services) and current and historical market revenues. The CDMO markets are also segmented based on type of molecule (small-molecule drugs, biologics and advanced therapies) and end user (clinical and commercial). The market revenue for each geographic segment has also been provided in the report.
In order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market share are also included in this report.
The report includes:
- 76 data tables and 32 additional tables
- An overview of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market
- Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2022, estimates for 2023, forecast for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecast for the CDMO market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on type of service, drug molecule type, end user, and region
- Evaluation of the market potential and opportunities for pharmaceutical CDMOs, regulatory policies, standards and inspection trends
- Identifying the pharma companies that are considered leaders in their field, as well as the technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets
- A look at the competitive landscape of the global CDMO market, featuring companies contracting with a contract manufacturing outsourcer for both clinical and commercial stage manufacturing
- A discussion of the ESG challenges and practices in the CDMO industry
- An analysis of the market shares of key companies in the industry as well as their proprietary technologies and strategic alliances
- Profiles of the leading players, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck, Lonza, Catalent and WuXi AppTec
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$136.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$191.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Small-Molecule Drugs
- Biologics
- Advanced Therapy Medical Products
- PESTEL Analysis of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increase in Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Practices
- Pressure on R&D Spending
- Rising Demand for Advanced Therapeutics
- Upsurge in the Number of Clinical Trials
- Market Restraints
- Strict Regulations and Compliance Requirements
- Shortage of Skilled Technical Personnel
- Strong Competition in Cost, Technology and Service Ranges
- Market Opportunities
- Inorganic Growth
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends
- Increased Focus on Biologics and Cell and Gene Therapy
- Integration of Digital Technologies
- Collaborative Risk Management
Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape
- Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)
- Quality Assurance and Quality Control
- Regulatory Submissions
- Environmental & Safety Regulations
- International Standards
- Data Integrity & Security
- Labeling & Packaging
- Audits and Inspections
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Type of Service
- API Manufacturing Services
- Drug Product/Finished Drug Manufacturing Services
- Pharmaceutical Development Services
- Analytical Testing and Regulatory Support Services
- Market Breakdown by Type of Molecule
- Small-molecule Drugs
- Biologics
- Advanced Therapies
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Clinical
- Commercial
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- New Entrants in Market
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
Chapter 8 Sustainability in CDMO Market: ESG Perspective
- Green Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Considering Sustainability through the Development Cycle and Across the Supply Chain
- Sustainability in the CDMO industry
- Environmental Considerations
- Social Considerations
- Governance Factors
- ESG Risk Ratings
Company Profiles
- Boehringer Ingelheim International
- Catalent
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Lonza
- Merck
- Recipharm
- Samsung Biologics
- Siegfried Holding
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Wuxi Apptec
