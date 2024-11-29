Essential Training Program Launches to Enhance Proficiency in International Securities Settlement and Global Custody (ONLINE EVENT: December 9-10, 2024)

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Securities Settlement & Global Custody" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the financial industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, professionals are required to keep their knowledge up-to-date with the latest trends and operational procedures. A newly introduced training program aimed at enhancing expertise in the complex realms of international securities settlement and global custody is now accepting delegates who seek to elevate their understanding and technical skills in these critical areas of finance.

Program Overview

The intensive training program is meticulously structured to equip participants with essential, practical knowledge concerning the intricacies of international securities settlement and global custody services. The curriculum covers an extensive range of subjects, including the key concepts, systems, and processes that underpin these services, as well as highlighting the importance of understanding the operational risks associated.

Comprehensive Skill Development

Delegates will acquire the requisite skills to navigate the complex communication processes between all parties involved in securities transactions. The program offers profound insights into the clearing and settlement processes, the roles of exchanges, clearing houses, and settlements departments, and the significance of payments in the settlements landscape.

Day Two Focus: Global Custody and Risk Management

The second day of the program is dedicated to global custody and its functioning, delivering insights into the services provided, derivatives settlements, and corporate actions. In addition, vital risk management strategies and practices will be discussed, ensuring participants are well-prepared to manage and mitigate potential risks in their operations.

Staying Abreast of Regulatory Changes

The program also addresses the impact of regulatory developments on the market, including the implications of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) and the EU's Target 2 Securities (T2S), as well as the forthcoming Target 1 Securities (T1S) initiative. These sessions are designed to keep participants well-informed on the evolving regulatory landscape affecting securities settlements and custody.

Expert-Led and Case Study Enhanced Learning

Courses are facilitated by senior experts bringing a wealth of international experience to the fore. Through their guidance, participants will engage with international case studies and exercises designed to cement their learning and enable them to apply their new skills in real-world scenarios.

The program is an unparalleled opportunity for financial professionals who wish to enhance their expertise in securities settlements and global custody, offering them an avenue to stay competitive and proficient amidst the challenges of today's global finance environment.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vl6feu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.