Best Dog Food Recommended by Vets (2024): The Pets Table Awarded Top Dog Food Brand by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pets Table has been named the best dog food recommended by veterinarians in 2024, according to a recent review conducted by Expert Consumers, a trusted platform for product evaluations. This award highlights the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality nutrition designed to meet the health and well-being of dogs.





The Pets Table - offers recipes developed with board-certified vet nutritionists to ensure balanced and optimal nutrition for dogs





The review praised The Pets Table for its dedication to real, human-grade and the use of FDA-inspected kitchens in the production of its fresh food. All recipes are carefully formulated with experts and reviewed by veterinarians to ensure balanced nutrition. The brand avoids artificial flavors, colors, and common fillers like corn, wheat, and soy, which has led to its growing popularity among pet owners and veterinarians alike.









The Pets Table’s Premium Offerings





Among the brand’s top products, Expert Consumers noted several standout options.





Freshly cooked meals made with lean proteins and whole vegetables received particular praise. These meals cater to dogs with varying dietary needs, including those with sensitive stomachs or food allergies. The carefully balanced formulations ensure optimal health and energy levels for dogs of all sizes and breeds.









Their gently Air-Dried options were also commended for offering the nutritional benefits of a minimally-processed diet in a convenient, shelf-stable format. This gives dog owners flexibility without compromising on the essential nutrients.





In addition, The Pets Table’s line of single-source protein treats was highlighted for combining great taste with health-conscious ingredients, making them ideal for training or rewarding dogs without adding unnecessary fillers or preservatives.





Commitment to Long-Term Pet Health





The Pets Table’s dedication to small-batch cooking ensures that each product is consistent. The Expert Consumers review emphasized the growing demand for quality and sincere commitment in the pet food industry, and The Pets Table has proven to meet these expectations. The brand’s products not only address immediate dietary needs but also contribute to the long-term health and vitality of dogs. With continued support from the veterinary community, The Pets Table has solidified its position as a trusted, leading brand in the pet nutrition market.







About The Pets Table: The Pets Table is a personalized pet food service designed to keep pets healthy and happy—made with real ingredients that humans love. Launched in 2023, the Company prioritizes high-quality, minimally-processed meal options delivered directly to customers’ doors. For more information, visit www.thepetstable.com.





