Lotus Technology Wins Green Apple Award for Environmental Practices

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, was awarded the Green Apple Environment Award for its commitment to sustainable environmental practices.

The Green Organization, an independent, non-political, and non-profit environmental group since 1994, is dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practices and corporate social responsibility around the world. Lotus Tech was presented with the Green Apple Environment Award at Kensington Palace, a historic royal abode in London. This award is a testament to Lotus Tech's unwavering commitment to ecological preservation and sustainable development.

Lotus Tech initiated an industry-pioneering pilot project on natural capital assessment, identifying nature-related risks and opportunities across its procurement, assembly, and manufacturing processes. Based on the findings, Lotus Tech has worked with its suppliers to drive further changes in raw materials sourcing, including the increase of recycled materials and green energy use.

These supply chain initiatives of Lotus Tech were also spotlighted in the Shanghai Climate Week's annual flagship report, ClimateTech In Focus, jointly developed with United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) and released on COP29 in Nov 2024.

Lotus Tech also received recognition for its dedication to responsible business operations as a finalist of the Sustainability Award of the British Business Awards 2024. This demonstrates the company’s environmentally conscious approach to achieving its sustainability goals.

To learn more about Lotus Tech’s ESG strategy and achievements, download the ESG report here: https://ir.group-lotus.com/environmental-social-governance

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.



Contact Information

ir@group-lotus.com