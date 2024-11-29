Spas & Beauty Salons Industry and Competition Analysis, 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spas & Beauty Salons Market by Type, End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Spas & Beauty Salons Market grew from USD 169.55 billion in 2023 to USD 178.88 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.97%, reaching USD 254.53 billion by 2030. This report provides a detailed overview of the Spas & Beauty Salons market, exploring several key areas:
- Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.
- Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.
- Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.
- Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.
Key growth factors influencing this market include the proliferation of social media and beauty trends, technological advancements in beauty equipment, and the expansion of unisex salons. Potential opportunities exist in the integration of advanced beauty therapies like cryotherapy and light therapy, eco-friendly product lines, and personalized beauty services using AI. A strategic recommendation would be to invest in digital platforms to enhance customer engagement and offer at-home or virtual consultations.
The market, however, faces limitations such as intense competition, the need for skilled professionals, high operational costs, and stringent regulations concerning beauty products and services. Furthermore, economic downturns can affect consumer spending on non-essential services such as luxury spa treatments.
Innovation and research areas with promising potential include developing organic and chemical-free products, embracing tele-beauty services, and leveraging AI and machine learning for personalized customer experiences. Businesses can also focus on enhancing the sustainability of operations and offerings, which aligns with the increasing consumer preference for environmentally friendly products and practices.
The market is dynamic, with continuous evolution influenced by trends in health and wellness, fashion, and consumer demand for convenient and high-quality services; hence, adaptability and responsiveness to these trends are crucial for business growth and sustained market presence.
The report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:
- What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?
- Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?
- What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?
- How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?
- What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$178.88 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$254.53 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising spending toward grooming and personal beauty care services and inclination towards aromatherapy and spas among population
5.1.1.2. Increasing convenience due to ease of bookings on mobile apps and websites
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of professional spas & beauty salon services
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing trend of personalized and at-home spas and salon services
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Need for keep up of trends and limited availability of skilled professionals
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Spas & Beauty Salons Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Beauty Salon
6.2.1. Facials & Skin Care Salon
6.2.2. Full-Service Salon
6.2.3. Hair Salon
6.2.4. Nail Salon
6.2.5. Salon Retail Sales
6.2.6. Tanning Salon
6.2.7. Waxing Salon
6.3. Spa
6.3.1. Club Spas
6.3.2. Day Spas
6.3.3. Destination Spas
6.3.4. Medical Spas
6.3.5. Mineral Springs Spas
6.3.6. Resort & Hotel Spas
6.3.7. Spa Retail Sales
7. Spas & Beauty Salons Market, by End-User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Men
7.3. Women
8. Americas Spas & Beauty Salons Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Spas & Beauty Salons Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
9.13. Vietnam
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Spas & Beauty Salons Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Denmark
10.3. Egypt
10.4. Finland
10.5. France
10.6. Germany
10.7. Israel
10.8. Italy
10.9. Netherlands
10.10. Nigeria
10.11. Norway
10.12. Poland
10.13. Qatar
10.14. Russia
10.15. Saudi Arabia
10.16. South Africa
10.17. Spain
10.18. Sweden
10.19. Switzerland
10.20. Turkey
10.21. United Arab Emirates
10.22. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023
11.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023
11.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
11.3.1. MK Professional USA & Savio John Pereira brand of salons announce partnership
11.3.2. Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino partners with Il Mulino to provide salon & medical spa services
11.3.3. Dallas-Based Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa Adds Location in Las Colinas
11.3.4. Sisley-Paris opens standalone spa, a growing trend for luxury beauty
11.3.5. Global Private Equity Firm Buys Woodhouse Spa, Sola Salon Parent
11.3.6. SkinSpirit Announces Investment from KKR
11.3.7. Arch Amenities Group Acquires Innovative Spa Management, Privai and Spa Space
11.3.9. Olive Tree People Inc. Initiates Exclusive Partnership with U.S. Salons and Spas
11.3.10. Inside Penzone's New Albany/Gahanna spa - original art, bar and noshes by Cameron Mitchell
11.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation
Companies Featured
The leading players in the Spas & Beauty Salons market, which are profiled in this report, include:
- AIRE ANCIENT BATHS, S.L.
- Bradley and Diegel Salon
- Butterfly Studio Salon
- Ceron Hair Studio
- Classical Concepts Salon and Spa
- Cynergy Spa
- DHS We Care Inc.
- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation
- Jean-Claude Biguine
- John Barrett
- Lake Austin Spa Resort
- Lakme Cosmetics
- Massage Envy Franchising, LLC
- Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & SPA
- Metropolis Salon
- MK Professional
- Muse Salon and Spa
- New Enchantment LLC
- Paris Parker Salon & Spa
- Paul Labrecque Salon & Skincare Spa
- Privai
- Roose Beauty, LLC
- Rossano Ferretti
- SALON U
- SalonDJ Chicago
- Shou Sugi Ban LLC
- Sisley-Paris
- The Cherry Blossom Salon
- The Ranch Malibu
- Toni&Guy
- Toto Hair
- Tribeca MedSpa
- Truefitt and Hill
- Ulta Beauty, Inc.
- Warren Tricomi
