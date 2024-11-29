Agillic's CFO to leave

Announcement no. 09 2024

Copenhagen – 28 November 2024 – Agillic A/S

Agillic’s CFO Claus Boysen has chosen to accept a new position outside Agillic and will leave the company on 28 February 2025.

Christian Samsø says: It has been my pleasure to work with Claus and I would like to thank him for his efforts and contribution to Agillic through the years and I wish him the best in his future endeavours.

For further information. please contact:

Christian Samsø. CEO. Agillic A/S

+45 24 88 24 24

Christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden. Norden CEF A/S

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create. automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen. Denmark. with teams in Germany. Norway. and Romania.

For further information. please visit www.agillic.com

Published on 28 November 2024.

Attachment