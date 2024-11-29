Preparative and Process Chromatography Market to Augment Growth at USD 24.15 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market will attain a value of USD 24.15 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The major factors that are boosting preparative and process chromatography market growth are the increasing demand and acceptance of monoclonal antibodies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. Moreover, increasing biopharmaceutical industries, rising demand for cost-efficient processes, and rising popularity for advanced purification techniques are propelling the market. Technological advancements and innovations in chromatography products are some crucial factors that drive market growth. The rising engagement of companies in the establishment of integrated flexible and robust monoclonal antibody products continuous production platforms is expected to augment the need for quality control in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of preparative techniques, technological developments in chromatography, and the broad-scale adoption of liquid chromatographic techniques in downstream processing.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market"

Pages - 219

Tables - 64

Figures – 77





Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 9.96 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 24.15 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing consumer awareness about the advantages of omega-3 Key Market Opportunities Increasing awareness about monoclonal antibodies Key Market Drivers Growing demand for insulin due to rising prevalence of insulin-dependent diabetes

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Segmental Analysis

The preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into type, end use, and region.

Whereas, type is segmented into the Liquid chromatography, Gas chromatography, thin layer chromatography.

On the other hand, end use insight is segmented into the pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Food, Nutraceutical and others.

By region, the Preparative and Process Chromatography Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA.

Increasing Use of Advanced Automation in Liquid Chromatography to Improve Quality of Data

Liquid chromatography is dominating with the largest preparative and process chromatography market share. Liquid chromatography, a widely applied process chromatography technique, utilizes a liquid mobile phase to separate target compounds based on their interactions with a stationary phase. One of the latest trends in the LC sector is a gradual shift towards high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) instruments. Since these changes lead to better resolution and quicker separation, LC systems can accomplish more in less time. In addition to that the advent of advanced detectors and automation in liquid chromatography system will improve the efficiency and quality of data. This will help them to meet the increasing process chromatography market requirements.

Increasing Use of Process Chromatography in Pharmaceutical Sector to Meet Strict Regulatory Requirements

The pharmaceutical sector is dominating the market with the highest share based on the end use. In the pharmaceuticals sector, process chromatography is one of the most important processes for purification. It helps ensure that products meet strict regulatory requirements for safety and effectiveness. One of the prominent trends within this end-use refers to rising application of monoclonal antibodies and personalized medicine necessitating more efficient and scalable chromatography platforms. In addition, the increasing adoption of single-use chromatography systems to minimize the chances of contamination while providing operational flexibility in drug production or manufacturing is also likely to drive the market growth for chromatography resins.

Growing Investments in Drug Development to Increase Demand for Advanced Chromatography to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is dominating the preparative and process chromatography industry with highest revenue share. The market for process chromatography is thriving in North America, owing to the presence of the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Increased investments in drug development, especially biopharmaceuticals, fuels the demand for sophisticated chromatography technologies. The dynamics are moving toward single use systems for the purpose of cost-effectiveness and enhanced flexibility. The personalized medicine and strict regulatory standards are driving the market along with adoption of new chromatography solutions.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing investments in R&D and clinical trials

Growing demand for pharmaceuticals

Rising popularity of personalized medicines





Restraints

Increasing competition from alternative technologies

High expense of equipment

Growing environmental concerns to move towards greener technologies





Key Players Operating in Preparative and Process Chromatography Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Novasep Holding S.A.S.

Knauer GmbH

Chiral Technologies, Inc.

Kromasil AB

PALL Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

YMC Co., Ltd.

ACE Chemicals (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

GL Sciences, Inc.

Sepax Technologies, Inc.

PhyNexus, Inc.

GL Sciences Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Preparative and Process Chromatography Market

What are the major factors responsible for the growth of the market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market?

Which region is leading in the global market?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing investments in r&d and clinical trials, growing demand for pharmaceuticals), restraints (increasing competition from alternative technologies, high expense of equipment), opportunities (rising popularity of personalized medicines), and challenges (growing environmental concerns to push towards greener technologies) influencing the growth of preparative and process chromatography market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the preparative and process chromatography market

: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the preparative and process chromatography market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the preparative and process chromatography market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the preparative and process chromatography market Market Development : Comprehensive information on emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.





