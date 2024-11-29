Boutique European Wine Brand Acquired by North American Distributors

Buffalo, New York, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Management announces that Porto Vino, a prominent brand of boutique Italian, German, and Austrian wines has been acquired by North American distributors. The deal was facilitated by Pace Beverage, a leading merger and acquisition (M&A) service provider, and led by founder Alan Pawlowski.

Founded in Buffalo, New York, by Paul Galioto, Porto Vino has established a reputation for curating high-quality wines from Europe's smaller producers. Pawlowski was introduced to the acquiring company through mutual connections, including trusted advisor Matthew Morey. Pawlowski and his internal team at Pace Beverage collaborated with Lipsitz Green Skime, and Cambria, LLP of Buffalo, New York. Together, they orchestrated a meticulous process to generate demand and secure purchase offers from some of America's largest importers. This strategic effort ultimately led to the successful sale of Porto Vino.

Pawlowski commented on the achievement, saying, “It takes a village. Food and beverage (F&B) has always been a personal and professional passion of mine. I have now found an opportunity to feel a niche in the adult beverage M&A space that will dovetail perfectly with my years of other food and beverage experience.”

Pace Management, the parent company of Pace Beverage, provides a comprehensive suite of strategic merger, acquisition, and divestiture services, alongside business strategy and turnaround advisory consulting. With a track record of helping business owners across the nation, Pace Management excels in preparing businesses for acquisition, succession, management buyouts, or third-party sales. Pace Beverage has built a reputation in the F&B industry, including wine, beer, and spirits. “We continue to grow and thrive as alcohol and M&A service providers working with brands and businesses in Europe and North America,” remarked Pawlowski regarding Pace Beverage.

