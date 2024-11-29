PCR Plastic Packaging Market Size to Surpass USD 47.48 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PCR plastic packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 21.28 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 47.48 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The North America PCR plastic packaging market size was valued at USD 6,282.9 million in 2023.



The PCR plastic packaging market demand will be touching 21,592 Kilotons in 2025 and is projected to cross 51,650 Kilotons by 2033. The sector is expanding at a solid growth rate of 10.49% between 2024 and 2033.

The term "PCR," which stands for "post-consumer recycled material," is also used to refer to plastics like PET, PP, and HDPE that are frequently recycled and subsequently reprocessed into a resin that is utilized to create new packaging. The need increases with the number of PCR resin users.

Consequently, this encourages more old plastic packaging to be recycled, supporting the business case for recycling and reducing the amount of plastic that ends up in rivers and landfills or ends up in the ocean. Several nations are enacting laws requiring the use of post-consumer recycling, and staying ahead of the curve can help you adhere to the rules.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Key Highlights:

North America dominated the global market and contributed the biggest market share of 35.68% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

By material, the PET segment has held the biggest market share of 33% in 2023.

By material, the PVC segment is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the bottle segment generated the maximum market share of 42.78% in 2023.

By end-user, the food and beverages segment contributed the largest market share of 57.18% in 2023.

By End-user, the cosmetic segment is expected to witness growth at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2033.



PCR Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Analysis by Regions and Segments

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Revenue (USD Million), By Product, 2021 to 2023

Product 2021 2022 2023 Bottles 6,133.7 6,775.0 7,491.4 Trays 4,728.6 5,237.8 5,807.9 Pouches 3,475.5 3,845.0 4,258.3

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Revenue (USD Million), By Material, 2021 to 2023

Material 2021 2022 2023 PET 4,757.3 5,257.6 5,816.8 PE 3,724.9 4,121.6 4,565.2 PVC 1,769.3 1,969.6 2,194.9 PP 2,553.6 2,828.5 3,136.3 PS 1,532.7 1,680.5 1,844.3

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Revenue (USD Million), By End User, 2021 to 2023

End User 2021 2022 2023 Food and Beverage 8,198.3 9,063.6 10,030.9 Healthcare 1,000.8 1,108.6 1,229.3 Cosmetics 3,792.3 4,203.0 4,663.1 Industrial 1,346.3 1,482.6 1,634.3

Growth Factors in the PCR Plastic Packaging Market

Eco-friendly : Using recycled plastics in product manufacturing results in significant energy savings. PCR lowers GHG emissions by at least 67% and energy usage by at least 79%. More power is saved during the production of goods made from recycled PET, HDPE, and PP than is used each year.

: Using in product manufacturing results in significant energy savings. PCR lowers GHG emissions by at least 67% and energy usage by at least 79%. More power is saved during the production of goods made from recycled PET, HDPE, and PP than is used each year. Growing awareness about plastic pollution : Businesses and governments are prioritizing the use of recycled materials as a result of growing awareness about plastic waste and environmental sustainability. PCR plastic packaging supports environmental objectives by lowering waste and dependency on virgin plastic.

: Businesses and governments are prioritizing the use of recycled materials as a result of growing awareness about plastic waste and environmental sustainability. PCR plastic packaging supports environmental objectives by lowering waste and dependency on virgin plastic. Growing regulatory actions: To reduce plastic trash, several governments and regulatory agencies worldwide are enforcing stronger laws. Regulations such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and packaging requirements are pushing companies to use PCR plastics.



PCR Plastic Packaging Market Regional Analysis

U.S. PCR Plastic Packaging Market Size and Demand Analysis 2024 to 2033

The U.S. PCR plastic packaging market size accounted for USD 6.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 14.60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.93% from 2024 to 2033.

The U.S. PCR plastic packaging market demand is calculated at 6,917.7 Kilotons in 2025 and is expected to touch 15,886.9 Kilotons by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.89% between 2024 and 2033.

Growing Awareness Drives North America

North America dominated the market in 2023. The North America PCR plastic packaging market size was valued at USD 6,872.2 million in 2024 and is anticipated to hit around USD 16,190.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.99% from 2024 to 2033.

This is fueled by the growing need for environmentally friendly packaging solutions as a result of concerns for long-term supply in relation to conservation. As a result, consumers and vendors are choosing products made from plastic waste. The market is being shaped by legislative measures that encourage recycling and lessen plastic waste. The region is also seeing advancements in PCR plastic packaging materials and design, demonstrating a strong dedication to green packaging options. This pattern suggests that the packaging sector in North America has been placing an increasing amount of focus on sustainability.

The "Draft National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution" was released by EPA for public feedback in April 2023. Nearly 92,000 comment letters were sent to EPA from private citizens, government entities (federal, state, municipal, and tribal), academics, business and trade associations, and national and local nongovernmental groups. The United States joined other nations in passing a resolution against plastic pollution at the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in March 2022.

With the goal of completing talks by the end of 2024, the resolution started the process of creating a new international agreement against plastic pollution. EPPIC, which was started in 2023 with an initial investment of $14.5 million, expands on networks and initiatives that already exist while collecting pledges and accelerating actions from governments, businesses, and other pertinent stakeholders to lower demand and promote the circularity of plastics.

Increased Demand for Plastic Packaging Drives Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is estimated to host the fastest-growing PCR plastic packaging market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific PCR plastic packaging market size surpassed USD 5,917.2 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 15,041.9 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 10.92% from 2024 to 2033.

The PCR plastic packaging market is expanding due to reasons including the rapid changes in package technology and the growing awareness of highly recyclable packaging in Asian nations like China, Japan, and India. Manufacturers may maximize profits in the worldwide PCR plastic packaging market by concentrating on the very profitable Asian markets.

The government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) unveiled a five-year action plan for 2021–2025 with the goal of "improving the management of the entire chain of plastic pollution by promoting alternatives to plastic, encouraging recycling, and eliminating single-use plastics." The PRC has given environmental preservation and the sustainable growth of industry more consideration in recent years.

The government wants to steer the packaging and plastics sector in the direction of environmental preservation, sustainability, and recyclability. Other important, relevant laws include the PRC Law on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution Caused by Solid Waste and the PRC Law on Promotion of Sustainable Economy, which offer general guidelines on limiting excessive packaging, using recycled packaging, limiting non-biodegradable packaging, and fostering a sustainable economy.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2023 USD 17.61 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 47.48 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 10.49% Market Demand in 2025 21,592 Kilotons Market Demand by 2033 51,650 Kilotons Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Leading Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Segments Covered Material, Product, End User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



PCR Plastic Packaging Market Segments Outlook

By Material Outlook

The PET segment dominated the PCR plastic packaging market in 2023. Seventy percent of fruit juices, bottled water, dilutable beverages, and carbonated soft drinks are packaged using PET or polyethylene terephthalate. PET is the most recyclable plastic available worldwide. PET is lightweight, strong, safe, and has a lower carbon impact than substitutes. Compared to virgin PET, recycled PET products exhibit a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions.

Approximately 58% of PET bottles are recycled in Europe today because of their high recyclability, which also reduces the likelihood that they will wind up in landfills. It's the most recycled plastic packaging material because of this. The PVC segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

After PET and PP, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the third most widely used plastic in the world. Over 20 million tons of PVC are manufactured annually worldwide for use in a variety of products.

By Product Outlook

The bottle segment held the largest share of the PCR plastic packaging market in 2023. Around the world, one million plastic bottles are bought every minute of the day, and by 2023, this figure is expected to rise by an additional 20%. PET is lightweight, strong, and transparent. PET plastic packaging, most frequently bottles, is the source of RPET, a PCR technique.

Among the most often used plastics in consumer packaging are PET bottles, sauce bottles, water bottles, food jars, supplement containers, personal care products, and more. The trays segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the predicted timeframe. The need for PCR trays, which are regarded as sustainable solutions for the food and beverage industry, is projected to increase as the industry grows.

By End-use Outlook

The food and beverages segment dominated the PCR plastic packaging market in 2023. Single-use products, including cartons, trays, disposable utensils, and more, are common in the food and beverage business. Nonetheless, brand owners are implementing sustainable alternatives, such as PCR packaging, as the industry acknowledges the impact on the environment.

PCR packaging is utilized for food items in rigid packaging, like beverage bottles, and flexible packaging, such as food pouches since it preserves the original plastic barrier qualities. The cosmetic segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Cosmetic firms are being forced to reconsider their packaging decisions as consumers look for items that are more in line with eco-friendly principles. PCR cosmetic packaging shows the brand's dedication to sustainability and proves to be a useful substitute for conventional materials.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Top Companies

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Amcor Limited

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamäki Oyj

DS Smith Plc

Winpak Ltd.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Printpack, Inc.

Greif, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

ProAmpac Holdings, Inc.



What is Going Around the Globe?

In October 2024 , SCGC introduced the first skincare product packaging made entirely of recycled plastic in ASEAN. High-quality PCR resin, verified to international standards, is used in this breakthrough under the SCGC GREEN POLYMERTM trademark.

, SCGC introduced the first skincare product packaging made entirely of recycled plastic in ASEAN. High-quality PCR resin, verified to international standards, is used in this breakthrough under the SCGC GREEN POLYMERTM trademark. In June 2024 , Dow announced the release of two new REVOLOOPTM Recycled Plastic Resins with up to 100% PCR for shrink films. By 2030, Dow wants to transform waste and bring three million metric tons of sustainable and circular solutions to market.

, Dow announced the release of two new REVOLOOPTM Recycled Plastic Resins with up to 100% PCR for shrink films. By 2030, Dow wants to transform waste and bring three million metric tons of sustainable and circular solutions to market. In February 2023, with 50% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic pails, MobilTM, a pioneer in lubrication technology innovation worldwide, started a campaign to promote environmentally friendly packaging.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

PET

PE

PVC

PP

PS



By Product

Bottles

Trays

Pouches



By End User

Food, Beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



