Discover the WADU Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that WADU (WADU on KAS) will be listed on XT Exchange! The WADU/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs & KASPA Eco). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit : 09:00 on November 30, 2024 (UTC)

: 09:00 on November 30, 2024 (UTC) Trading : 09:00 on December 01, 2024 (UTC)

: 09:00 on December 01, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on December 02, 2024 (UTC)







About WADU

WADU is a unique memecoin inspired by the unforgettable spirit of waduhek, bringing back his essence in a way that’s both unpredictable and entertaining. Rooted in the KASPA Ecosystem, WADU is more than just a meme—it’s a community-driven project aimed at celebrating the iconic humor and charm of waduhek.

With WADU Coin, users can dive into a playful journey of fun and creativity while embracing the memecoin culture. This token pays homage to waduhek’s legacy, inviting enthusiasts to join in the mission to “make WADU great again.”

The listing of WADU on XT Exchange marks an exciting milestone for the WADU community, offering global exposure and expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency space. XT Exchange’s dedication to innovative projects like WADU highlights its role in empowering meme-driven ecosystems and delivering dynamic trading opportunities to users.

Website: https://wadukas.fun/

Blockchain Browser: https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/wadu

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

WADU

support@wadukasfun.com

