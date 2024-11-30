Discover the WHISKEY Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that WHISKEY (Whiskey Meme Coin) will be listed on XT Exchange. The WHISKEY/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs). Please take note of the go-live schedule:

Deposit: 12:00 on December 02, 2024 (UTC)

12:00 on December 02, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 12:00 on December 03, 2024 (UTC)

12:00 on December 03, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 12:00 on December 04, 2024 (UTC)







About WHISKEY (Whiskey Meme Coin)

In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, where innovation meets humor, Whiskey Meme Coin (WHISKEY) is making its mark as a community-driven token on the Solana blockchain. Designed for those who seek to balance fun with financial engagement, WHISKEY brings together like-minded crypto enthusiasts to celebrate a unique blend of games, community spirit, and humor.

By entering the meme coin space, WHISKEY combines the lightheartedness of internet culture with the transformative potential of blockchain technology. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto trader or someone looking to join a supportive and playful community, WHISKEY promises to be more than just a token – it’s an experience.

The listing of WHISKEY on XT Exchange represents a significant step forward for the project, offering increased accessibility and the opportunity for a wider global audience to participate. XT Exchange’s commitment to highlighting innovative and community-focused projects underlines its mission to drive the growth of decentralized ecosystems and empower blockchain innovation.

Website: https://www.whiskeycoin.wtf/

Blockchain Browser: https://solscan.io/token/9UNqoPEXXxEnEphmyYsZYdL5dnmAUtdiKRUchpnUF5Ph

Whitepaper Link: https://www.whiskeycoin.wtf/

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

WHISKEY

support@whiskeycoin.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da3f5d9a-0dd4-47f8-8f67-d283971bb035