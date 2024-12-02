Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company”)

2 December 2024

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company announces as follows.

At the close of business on the 29 November 2024, the Company had 294,365,714 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 3,733,333 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 290,632,381.



The above figure 290,632,381 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

