Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 25 November 2024 – 29 November 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024. On 7 November 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back program by DKK 70 million to DKK 220 million with the intention of purchasing shares for the employee share scheme in 2025. Additionally, the program was extended until and including 31 January 2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 48:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 10,253,659 12.91 132,363,890 25 November 2024 180,556 13.53 2,442,905 25 November 2024 266,020 13.44 3,575,016 27 November 2024 10,069 13.30 133,919 28 November 2024 161,370 13.44 2,168,861 29 November 2024 52,972 13.44 712,161 Total, week number 48 670,987 13.46 9,032,862 Accumulated under the program 10,924,646 12.94 141,396,751

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 34,095,275 own shares corresponding to 2.21 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

