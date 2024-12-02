Company announcement no. 53 2024



























2 December 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 48

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 48:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 23,189,286 201.8879 4,681,635,328 25/11/2024 225,000 199.8273 44,961,143 26/11/2024 203,825 199.2010 40,602,144 27/11/2024 227,263 196.7925 44,723,654 28/11/2024 143,699 198.7761 28,563,927 29/11/2024 75,000 200.8842 15,066,315 Total accumulated over week 48 874,787 198.8109 173,917,182 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 24,064,073 201.7760 4,855,552,511

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.79% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

