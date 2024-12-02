Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 48

2 December 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 48:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement23,189,286201.88794,681,635,328
25/11/2024225,000199.827344,961,143
26/11/2024203,825199.201040,602,144
27/11/2024227,263196.792544,723,654
28/11/2024143,699198.776128,563,927
29/11/202475,000200.884215,066,315
Total accumulated over week 48874,787198.8109173,917,182
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme24,064,073201.77604,855,552,511

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.79% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

