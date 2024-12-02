|Company announcement no. 53 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
2 December 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 48
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 48:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|23,189,286
|201.8879
|4,681,635,328
|25/11/2024
|225,000
|199.8273
|44,961,143
|26/11/2024
|203,825
|199.2010
|40,602,144
|27/11/2024
|227,263
|196.7925
|44,723,654
|28/11/2024
|143,699
|198.7761
|28,563,927
|29/11/2024
|75,000
|200.8842
|15,066,315
|Total accumulated over week 48
|874,787
|198.8109
|173,917,182
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|24,064,073
|201.7760
|4,855,552,511
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.79% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments