Landsbankinn hf.: Buy-back offer of Tier 2 bonds

| Source: Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn hf.

Landsbankinn announces an offer to buy back bonds in the series LBANK T2I 29 (ISIN nr. IS0000031649) in exchange for payment in cash. The bonds will be repurchased at a predefined clean price of 100, equivalent to a yield of 3.85%.

All offers shall be submitted before 15:00 GMT on the 9th of December 2024. Settlement date is the 11th of December 2024.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the buy-back. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.

Landsbankinn plans to issue a new series of Tier 2 subordinated bonds instead of those purchased in the buy-back.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.