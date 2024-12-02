Dry Eye Disease (DED) Prevalence Expected to Rise by 2034, New Epidemiological Forecast Reveals - Focus on 7 Major Markets

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymyositis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive epidemiological assessment predicts a significant increase in Dry Eye Disease (DED) cases globally by the year 2034. This multifactorial ocular surface condition is characterized by the eyes' inability to maintain a healthy layer of tears, leading to discomfort, visual disturbance, and potential damage to the eye's surface.



Geographical Distribution of Dry Eye Disease



The report highlights the prevalent cases within the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, also known as the 7MM. Among these nations, the United States reported the highest diagnosed prevalence of Dry Eye Disease in 2023, accounting for an estimated 41% of cases within the 7MM. Projections suggest a continuous upward trajectory in the number of afflicted individuals across these countries.



Age and Gender Dynamics



The report also sheds light on gender-specific prevalence, showing a higher number of diagnosed cases in females compared to males. Age-specific data suggests that the condition predominantly affects individuals over 50 years of age, a trend expected to persist over the forecast period. This underlines the importance of targeted diagnostics and treatment approaches for these demographics.



Fueling Factors for DED Prevalence



Reasons for the projected increase in DED cases include heightened awareness of the disease, improved diagnostic methods, and an aging global population. These elements, combined with advancements in medical research and funding for rare diseases, are driving the need for more effective treatment options.



Diagnostic Challenges and Advances



The industry confronts ongoing hurdles in standardizing diagnostic criteria and the subjective nature of symptom reporting. Advancement in diagnostic tools could revolutionize early detection, allowing for more personalized treatment and reduced overall healthcare burden.



Expert Opinions and Real-World Insights



Top health professionals and subject matter experts have been consulted to verify and supplement data from extensive secondary research. Their perspectives aid in refining our understanding of the current disease landscape and improving the accuracy of disease prevalence estimates.



This epidemiological forecast promises to be an essential resource in strategizing public health initiatives, guiding clinical research, and shaping the future of Dry Eye Disease management on a global scale. With a clearer view of the condition’s trajectory, stakeholders can mobilize to address the anticipated increase in DED prevalence effectively.



