Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Analysis Report 2024-2030: A New Potential Vertical for Investors with Influx of Smart Technologies, and Improved Learning Outcomes

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms is estimated at US$152.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$443.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the EdTech and smart classrooms market is driven by several factors. The rapid digitalization of educational institutions, catalyzed by increasing internet penetration and the proliferation of mobile devices, creates a robust platform for the adoption of advanced educational technologies. The global COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift, demonstrating the critical role of digital solutions in maintaining continuity of education during school closures. Changing educational paradigms that emphasize collaborative and experiential learning also fuel the demand for smart classroom solutions.



Furthermore, the growing recognition of lifelong learning and continuous professional development in today's fast-paced, technology-driven economy encourages individuals and corporations to invest in educational technology. These factors, combined with governmental initiatives to integrate technology into education and substantial investments from venture capitalists, are pivotal in propelling the expansion of the global EdTech and smart classrooms market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Ed Tech and Smart Classroom Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$161.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.8%. The Ed Tech and Smart Classroom Content segment is also set to grow at 18.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $39.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.7% CAGR to reach $87.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EdTech Emerges as New Potential Vertical for Investors

Valuation of Edtech IPOs in the US

Valuation of Edtech IPOs in the Asia

Education Set to Experience Impressive Makeover with Influx of Smart Technologies

Technology Categories Seeing the Most Investment

Gamification of Learning, A Lucrative Way to Improve Learning Outcomes

EdTech Emerges as New Potential Vertical for Investors

Web Conferencing Accelerates Move towards Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning in Education Sector

e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector

Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective e-Learning Video Content

IoT to Augment Education Technology

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth

Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-Learning Services

Immersive Learning: The Next Big Thing in the Ed Tech Market

Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost-effective Online Learning & Training

Artificial Intelligence: Posed to Play a Key Role in EdTech Ecosystem

Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI in e-Learning

AI Widens Role in e-Learning

How AI is Influencing Higher Education

Learning Management Tools to Gain Traction

Cloud: Growing Domain for Remote Learning Development & Delivery

Big Data Set to Widen its Footprint in the EdTech Domain

Student Information Systems (SIS):Foster Conducive Information-Exchange Environment to Benefit Administration & Students

Cloud-based SIS: Delivering Compelling Merits over On-Premise Systems

Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality

K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit from SIS

Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS

Growing Role of Educational ERP in Improving Operational Efficiency

Emerging Technological Trends Favor Education ERP Software Market

Drive towards Going Paperless Widens Uptake among Educational Institutions

Unified SIS-ERP Systems Seek Increasing Role

Analytics Feature Augments Education ERP

Market to Benefit from Growing Number of Educational Institutions

Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well

Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future Demand

Adaptive Learning Holds Significant Potential

Digital Education Content Widens Reach to Larger Learner Pool

Digital Content Usage in Education

Creation of a Personalized Learning Drives Uptake of Digital Content

