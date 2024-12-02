Aqua-Tots Swim School Arrives in Oviedo, Florida, Just in Time For The Holidays

Orlando, Florida, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is pleased to announce that its newest location is now open in Oviedo, Florida. Located within Alafaya Square at 93 Alafaya Woods Blvd., this new school will serve the families of Seminole and Orange Counties.

While drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, participation in formal swim lessons can reduce that risk by 88%. In an area bursting with water-related activities, swim lessons are a necessity for every child.

Franchise co-owners Matthew and Arlette Belver, along with Nathan and Michaella Smith, are excited to be opening the company’s third location in the Sunshine State, close to several lake and ocean beaches. Their top priorities are to provide a safe and fun learning environment, where children can develop confidence in their swimming abilities and gain a lifelong love of water.



“All of our kids have gone through Aqua-Tots' program and gained these benefits,” Arlette said. “We can’t wait to help even more children learn how to swim by using the company’s world-renowned teaching methods. And with the holidays approaching, swim lessons make a wonderful gift from parents, grandparents or even friends.”



Aqua-Tots Swim School offers a wide range of classes for all ages and skill levels, including group, semi-private, and private lessons, Fast Track, Swim Team, Students Needing Adaptive Programming and adult lessons. With small class sizes of only four students and the highly sought-after Parent & Tot program, Aqua-Tots Oviedo is expected to fill up quickly.

The 5,500 square foot school will be open Monday through Saturday and will serve as the first of many future Aqua-Tots in the suburban area of over 316,000 people. Aqua-Tots Oviedo features a 90-degree pool with multiple swim zones and changing rooms. Parents can watch their child’s lessons from the lobby’s comfortable red chairs and use the facility’s fully stocked vanity to get ready before and after class.



Parents and tots can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. In an effort to make water safety education more accessible to all, those who enroll more than one child in lessons can apply a sibling discount, so the whole family can jump in. Those interested should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school.

For more information about Aqua-Tots Oviedo, visit their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. To sign up for lessons, go to their website at aqua-tots.com/oviedo, or call (407) 377-7337.



About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 165 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

