Aqua-Tots Dives Deeper into New Jersey with Fifth Location Coming Mid-April to North Bergen

North Bergen, NJ, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce that its fifth swim school in the state of New Jersey will be opening in North Bergen on April 22. The 9,000-square-foot facility, located at 3131 John F. Kennedy Blvd, resides within Columbia Park shopping center and has direct access to Highway 495, making it easily accessible to the families of Hudson, Bergen, Essex and New York counties.

Aqua-Tots Swim School has been a trusted name in swim education for more than 30 years, with a proven curriculum that has been embraced by instructors and parents alike. Today, Aqua-Tots serves families across 14 countries, earning a strong reputation for its dedication to safety, fun and a nurturing learning environment where children of all ages can build confidence and progress in their swim skills.

At Aqua-Tots North Bergen, swim lessons will be available Tuesday through Saturday, offering flexible scheduling options to accommodate busy families. Parents can choose from group classes (with a 4:1 student-to-instructor ratio), semi-private lessons (2:1), or private instruction (1:1), ensuring that every child receives personalized attention tailored to their unique needs. Through small class sizes and expert instruction, Aqua-Tots remains dedicated to helping children develop essential water safety skills in a supportive and engaging environment.

Franchise owners, Tim and Danielle Sporcic, are thrilled to teach local youth how to become safe, confident swimmers for life.

“Danielle grew up here, and we’ve lived in this community together for 14 years,” Tim said. “We have two small kids of our own, and being close to rivers, lakes and the Jersey Shore, we know firsthand how important it is for children living here to know how to swim. Water safety is essential for everyone; knowing how to swim saves lives. We are eager to equip our community’s children with the confidence and skills needed to stay safe in and around the water.”

Aqua-Tots North Bergen features a 90-degree, 68-foot-long pool with 16 swim zones, 15 changing rooms and an expansive glass viewing area, where parents can sit back, relax and watch their child’s progress from cozy red armchairs. Families are invited to use the facility’s fully stocked vanity to get ready before and after class.

After opening, parents and tots can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Classes are filling up; families should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. For more details, follow Aqua-Tots North Bergen’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Aqua-Tots North Bergen is also seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Positions available include water safety instructors, lifeguards and front desk specialists. For additional information or inquiries, interested candidates can email northbergeninfo@aqua-tots.com or apply online at aqua-tots.com/employment/.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/north-bergen/, email the school or call (973) 929-9823.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 170 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

