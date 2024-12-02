Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Trends in Global Expansion to Tap into Emerging Markets

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing was estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Outsourcing allows companies to reduce operational expenses, access cutting-edge research platforms, and streamline the discovery process by focusing on core competencies like clinical development.





Another major growth driver is the rise of small biotech firms leading innovation in the cancer immunotherapy space. These companies often lack the internal infrastructure needed to carry out all stages of drug discovery but can leverage outsourcing to access the resources of larger, more established CROs. Additionally, technological advancements such as AI, high-throughput screening, and next-generation sequencing are enabling outsourced firms to accelerate the drug discovery process, improving the chances of success.

The expansion of global outsourcing networks, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is providing cost-effective solutions for pharmaceutical companies while maintaining high research standards. As companies continue to pursue innovative and targeted cancer treatments, outsourcing will remain a vital strategy for reducing time-to-market and enhancing the precision of cancer immunotherapy drug discovery.

Why Is Outsourcing Becoming a Critical Component in Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery?



The complexity and high cost of developing cancer immunotherapy drugs have driven pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to increasingly outsource parts of their drug discovery processes. Immunotherapy drug discovery is an intricate process involving target identification, validation, lead optimization, and preclinical testing, all of which require specialized expertise and advanced technologies. By outsourcing these tasks to contract research organizations (CROs) and biotech firms, companies can access state-of-the-art technologies, experienced scientists, and comprehensive infrastructure without bearing the enormous cost of building these capabilities in-house. This outsourcing model accelerates timelines, reduces operational costs, and allows companies to focus their resources on clinical development and commercialization.



How Are Technological Advancements Influencing Outsourced Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery?



The rapid advancement of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) is significantly impacting cancer immunotherapy drug discovery, particularly in the realm of outsourcing. AI and machine learning algorithms are being used by outsourced research firms to analyze vast datasets and identify potential therapeutic targets at a faster pace.



Next-generation sequencing is another key technology that outsourced firms are using to unlock new insights into cancer's genetic and molecular underpinnings. By leveraging NGS to analyze tumor samples, contract research organizations (CROs) can discover novel cancer biomarkers and potential immunotherapy targets, improving the precision of personalized cancer treatments.



What Role Is Globalization Playing in Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing?



Globalization is a key factor driving the growth of cancer immunotherapy drug discovery outsourcing. As pharmaceutical companies and research organizations seek to access the best talent and technology worldwide, they are increasingly turning to outsourcing partners across various regions. Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, has emerged as a key hub for outsourcing drug discovery tasks due to the region's lower operational costs, skilled workforce, and growing infrastructure for biotech research.



At the same time, regions like North America and Europe remain pivotal in cancer immunotherapy innovation, housing some of the world's leading CROs and academic research institutions. By forming global partnerships, companies are leveraging the expertise of these advanced research centers while also benefiting from the cost savings offered by outsourcing to emerging markets.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aquila Biomedical, BPS Biosciences Inc., Celentyx Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Monoclonal Antibodies segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.1%. The Immunomodulators segment is also set to grow at 14.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $425.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.5% CAGR to reach $963.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Outsourcing of Oncology Drug Discovery as Pharma Companies Seek Specialized Expertise

Expansion of Targeted Therapy Development Fuels Demand for Outsourced Research Services

Evolving Role of Contract Research Organizations in Multi-Omic Data Analysis

Trends in Global Expansion of Outsourcing Facilities to Tap into Emerging Market Potentials

Emerging Focus on Small and Mid-size Biopharma Companies as Prime Outsourcing Partners

Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Outsourcing Firms to Enhance Drug Discovery Efficiency

Rise in Demand for Personalized Cancer Models in Preclinical Outsourcing

Globalization of Clinical Trials and Local Regulatory Expertise Demand in Outsourcing

Enhancements in High-Throughput Screening Technologies by Outsourcing Providers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

Aquila Biomedical

BPS Biosciences Inc.

Celentyx Ltd.

Covance, Inc.

Crown Bioscience Inc.

DiscoverX Corporation

Explicit Immuno-Oncology

Explicyte

Gen script Biotech Corporation

HD Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

ImmunXperts SA

Molecular Imaging Inc. (MI Bioresearch Inc.)

Personalis, Inc.

Promega Corporation

STC Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8qp2d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment