Endoprosthesis Market Size to Surpass USD 60.39 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.86% - SNS Insider

“According to SNS Insider, The Endoprosthesis Market was valued at USD 25.94 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 60.39 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 9.86% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Market Overview

Endoprostheses are medical devices used for the replacement or repair of damaged or worn-out body parts, commonly in joints and bones. These implants are used to restore function and alleviate pain for patients suffering from conditions such as osteoarthritis, trauma, and congenital deformities. Demand for endoprostheses has surged as a result of the growing global geriatric population and increasing incidences of degenerative joint diseases, along with the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The availability of advanced materials such as titanium alloys and biological materials has also contributed to the growth of this market.

The supply of endoprostheses is predominantly controlled by a handful of large, global medical device manufacturers, which are constantly innovating to provide products that meet the needs of both patients and surgeons. With rising awareness about joint health, there is a marked increase in the number of people seeking treatments for chronic joint pain, further propelling demand. As a result, the market for endoprostheses is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in regions like North America, Europe, and parts of Asia, where healthcare infrastructure is advanced and people have better access to surgical treatments.





Key Endoprosthesis Companies Profiled:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Corin Ltd

Medacta International SA

Exactech Inc.

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc.

Baumer S.A.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

W. L. Gore

Endoprosthesis Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 25.94 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 60.39 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.86% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product Type

The knee Reconstruction Endoprostheses segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for approximately 35.0% of the global market. Knee-related conditions, especially osteoarthritis, are common, and the demand for knee replacement surgeries has been rising globally, driven by an aging population and increasing obesity rates. The high adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and advancements in prosthetic materials have further boosted this segment’s dominance.

The extremities Reconstruction Endoprostheses segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for extremity prostheses is being fueled by rising cases of trauma injuries, sports-related fractures, and congenital limb deformities. Advancements in prosthetic designs, particularly for complex surgeries in the elbow, shoulder, and ankle, are enhancing the functionality and appeal of extremity prostheses.

By Material

In 2023, metallic materials such as titanium and cobalt-chromium alloys commanded 40.0% of the market share. These materials are favored for their high durability, biocompatibility, and ability to bear substantial loads, making them ideal for knee and hip reconstruction surgeries. The reliability of metallic endoprostheses in high-stress areas such as joints has contributed to their widespread use.

The Biological Materials segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate. The growing interest in regenerative medicine and bio-integrative prostheses, which promote natural tissue growth and implant integration, is driving the demand for biological materials. These materials are increasingly used in dental and cardiac reconstructions due to their superior adaptability and reduced risk of rejection.

Endoprosthesis Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Knee Reconstruction

Hip Reconstruction

Extremities Reconstruction

Dental Reconstruction

Cardiac Reconstruction

Others

By Material

Metallic

Polymeric

Ceramic

Biological

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Regional Analysis

The Endoprosthesis Market is experiencing significant growth in key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America held the largest market share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of joint replacement surgeries, and the growing aging population. Europe followed closely, with rising healthcare access and increasing demand for knee and hip replacements. In Asia-Pacific, particularly in countries like China and India, the market is expanding rapidly, driven by improved healthcare access, rising healthcare spending, and a growing geriatric population. The demand for endoprostheses is also rising in emerging markets, where the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and technological innovations is transforming healthcare landscapes.

Recent Developments

September 2024 : The ARISE II clinical trial commenced to evaluate the effectiveness of an ascending aorta stent graft for endovascular repair. This trial aims to provide less invasive treatment options for patients with ascending aorta conditions, marking a significant milestone in endovascular treatment advancements.

: The ARISE II clinical trial commenced to evaluate the effectiveness of an ascending aorta stent graft for endovascular repair. This trial aims to provide less invasive treatment options for patients with ascending aorta conditions, marking a significant milestone in endovascular treatment advancements. July 2024 : Gore achieved a significant milestone with the first commercial implant of its Gore Tag Thoracic Branch Endoprosthesis in Canada. This launch marks a key advancement in the treatment of complex aortic aneurysms and branching pathology, expanding the company’s footprint in the endoprosthesis market.

: Gore achieved a significant milestone with the first commercial implant of its Gore Tag Thoracic Branch Endoprosthesis in Canada. This launch marks a key advancement in the treatment of complex aortic aneurysms and branching pathology, expanding the company’s footprint in the endoprosthesis market. January 2024: W. L. Gore received FDA approval for its lower-profile Gore Viabahn VBX Balloon Expandable Endoprosthesis. The updated device offers enhanced features, including a 1 Fr profile reduction across most sizes and the highest number of 6 Fr compatible configurations among balloon-expandable stent grafts.

The Endoprosthesis Market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing demand for joint replacements driven by an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic degenerative diseases. The market is expected to expand across various segments, with knee reconstruction endoprostheses continuing to dominate and extremity reconstruction and biological materials emerging as the fastest-growing segments. Advancements in prosthetic materials and surgical techniques will continue to improve patient outcomes while increasing healthcare access and awareness will drive the market forward in the coming years. The latest product launches and clinical trials further highlight the dynamic nature of this market and the ongoing innovations within the endoprosthesis field.





