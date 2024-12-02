OneMedNet Announces Exciting New Collaboration with Bayer's AI Innovation Platform to Help Accelerate Healthcare AI Development

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), a Real-World Data (RWD) platform — has announced its collaboration with Bayer's AI Innovation Platform (AIIP). By joining AIIP, the partnership aims to empower the developer teams of healthcare organizations and startups in building scalable and compliant AI-powered medical imaging software products.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Bayer's AI Innovation Platform," said Aaron Green, CEO & President of OneMedNet. "This collaboration allows us to combine our regulatory-grade real-world data platform, which aggregates data from our provider network of over 1,400 healthcare provider facilities, with Bayer's innovative AIIP. Together, we aim to empower developers to create advanced AI solutions that can significantly improve patient outcomes."

The partnership underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing the diverse requirements of healthcare AI development. By integrating OneMedNet's robust iRWDä platform with Bayer's AIIP, developers will have access to comprehensive tools and the precise datasets necessary for creating effective and compliant AI healthcare applications.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that are designed to unlock the significant value contained within the Real-World Data (“RWD”) repositories of over 1,400 healthcare system and provider sites that currently comprise its iRWD™ network. OneMedNet’s proprietary iRWD™ platform provides secure, comprehensive management of diverse clinical data types, including electronic health records, ECGs, EEGs, prescriptions, physician notes, laboratory results, and uniquely, medical imaging. Employing its robust iRWD™ platform, the Company securely de-identifies, searches, and curates the clinical data, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to its drug, medical device and imaging/diagnostic AI development customers.

OneMedNet’s platform is designed to address diverse clinical requirements across various domains, such as rare diseases, central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiology and women’s health. The Company is committed to delivering precise and robust research support services that span the entire continuum of care. This commitment is a cornerstone of OneMedNet’s strategy to enhance patient outcomes and help pave the next wave of healthcare innovation. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; the timeline for the Company to regain compliance with the listing rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC relating to the timely filing of periodic reports with the SEC; risks inherent with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin's volatility; and our ability to implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

