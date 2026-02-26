OneMedNet Partners with ViuHealth to Enhance Autoimmune Dataset Scale, Accelerating Recurring Revenue from Life Sciences and AI Customers

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD), a leading provider of regulatory-grade, AI-ready Real-World Data (RWD), today announced a strategic partnership with ViuHealth, a digital health company specializing in autoimmune disease populations.

This partnership expands OneMedNet’s autoimmune clinical ontology, to the OneMedNet iRWD™ platform—powered by Palantir Foundry—further increasing the scale, diversity, and longitudinal depth of its regulatory-grade Real-World Data. Under the agreement, ViuHealth will provide ongoing, longitudinal autoimmune disease data, strengthening OneMedNet’s portfolio of high-value specialty datasets and supporting research, AI model development, HEOR initiatives, and regulatory-aligned use cases.

Autoimmune Real-World Data is highly sought after by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing innovative therapies for these chronic conditions. The addition of ViuHealth’s longitudinal dataset—capturing patient journeys, treatment adherence, flares, and outcomes—enables pharma partners to accelerate drug discovery, support label expansions, demonstrate real-world effectiveness in competitive markets, and inform pricing or reimbursement strategies in a therapeutics segment projected to exceed $166 billion globally in 20261.

Driving Recurring Revenue Growth

This partnership advances OneMedNet’s subscription revenue strategy by integrating high-value, disease-specific longitudinal data into the iRWD™ platform.

Partnerships like this add high-value, disease-specific longitudinal data (e.g., autoimmune patient journeys from ViuHealth's virtual care), making the iRWD™ platform more attractive for ongoing subscriptions rather than one-time sales. Revenue Impact: Pharma/biotech companies (targeting the $166B+ autoimmune therapeutics market 2 ) subscribe for access to enriched datasets to support drug development, HEOR, AI training, and regulatory evidence—creating predictable Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), higher retention, and upsell opportunities through expanded data feeds.

Pharma/biotech companies (targeting the $166B+ autoimmune therapeutics market ) subscribe for access to enriched datasets to support drug development, HEOR, AI training, and regulatory evidence—creating predictable Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), higher retention, and upsell opportunities through expanded data feeds. Strategic Fit: Network expansion historically drives bookings and inbound demand as previously reported with the November 17, 2025 press release reporting 815% YoY bookings growth and a 4.5X inbound increase.



Autoimmune diseases affect an estimated ~8% of the U.S. population, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health2, representing tens of millions of individuals. These chronic conditions are often associated with long diagnostic timelines, complex disease progression, and significantly reduced quality of life—creating strong demand across life sciences, digital health, and AI markets for deeper, longitudinal real-world data for research into new products and solutions to help these patients live more comfortable longer lives.

OneMedNet’s iRWD™ platform—powered by Palantir Foundry—enables rapid cohort identification, multimodal data curation, and secure delivery of de-identified, regulatory-grade datasets. This infrastructure allows OneMedNet to efficiently acquire new disease-specific data sources and quickly translate them into commercially relevant data products.

“This partnership reflects our continued focus on expanding high-value, disease-specific data pipelines for subscription sales to fuel our long-term growth,” said Aaron Green, CEO and President of OneMedNet. “Autoimmune diseases impact millions of lives, and by integrating ViuHealth’s specialized, continuous data flows into our iRWD platform, we are enabling researchers, life sciences companies, and AI developers to generate actionable insights – while building durable, recurring revenue streams that deliver predictable value for our shareholders and partners.”

“We partnered with OneMedNet because they offered the fastest and most scalable path to commercializing high-quality autoimmune data,” said Kwaku Owusu, CEO of ViuHealth. “The OneMedNet iRWD platform, powered by Palantir Foundry, allows researchers to quickly identify valuable autoimmune cohorts and deliver market-ready datasets without compromising privacy, quality, or compliance. This partnership accelerates our mission while creating meaningful value for the broader healthcare ecosystem.”

This colloboration reinforces OneMedNet’s expanding role as a trusted data infrastructure provider in specialty disease areas, strengthening its position within the rapidly growing real-world data and AI-enabled healthcare markets. It further advances the Company’s strategy of building repeatable, subscription-oriented data partnerships that generate continuous data flows rather than one-time transactions, while enhancing its ability to deliver fit-for-purpose cohorts that reflect real-world patient journeys at scale.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/autoimmune-disease-therapeutics-market#:~:text=The%20global%20autoimmune%20disease%20therapeutics%20market%20is,to%20approximately%20USD%20226.2%20billion%20by%202035. https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/autoimmune-diseasesHYPERLINK "https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/auto"https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/auto



About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

About ViuHealth

ViuHealth is a leading provider of virtual care solutions focused on chronic care management for individuals with autoimmune conditions. The company's innovative approach combines a dedicated Care Team with personalized analytics, technology, and data science to empower patients to take control of their health.

To learn more about ViuHealth, please visit the website at www.viuhealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our products, plans and strategies, and our ability to achieve our operational strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset’s volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

ViuHealth Contacts:

Kwaku Owusu, CEO

Email: k.owusu@viuhealth.com

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION