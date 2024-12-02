Getty Images Spotlights the Year’s Most Powerful Visual Stories Through its 2024 Year In Review

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today unveiled its 2024 Year In Review, a comprehensive visual collection highlighting the year’s most impactful moments through powerful images and videos. From headlines that dominated the globe to the quieter stories that touched the hearts of communities, this curated selection spans across news, sports, entertainment, historical milestones and creative imagery used in marketing and advertising—all captured with unrivalled authenticity and excellence by Getty Images’ global network of content creators and partners.

Throughout 2024, Getty Images’ expert editorial team documented over 160,000 events worldwide. This included pivotal moments from global elections, the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the human impact of climate disasters, ongoing global conflicts, and major cultural and entertainment events like The Eras Tour and much more. Every image and video tells a story of resilience, connection, and truth, showcasing the power of visuals in today’s 24/7 news cycle, as well as Getty Images’ unique access and longstanding photographic expertise.

Getty Images’ Senior Vice President of Editorial Ken Mainardis says: “For nearly three decades, Getty Images has been committed to capturing history as it unfolds. In 2024, our expert photographers, videographers and editors brought to life some of the most defining moments of our time—from the frontlines of war, flash flooding in Spain and an assassination attempt on former President Trump, to iconic cultural milestones like Super Bowl LVIII and The Met Gala. These images do more than document; they inspire, provoke thought, drive important conversations, and remind us of the world’s shared humanity.”

While Getty Images’ editorial team cemented these moments in history, the company’s global creative community turned its lens towards embracing diverse and meaningful narratives rooted in human creativity, authenticity and lived experiences. As industries navigated a rapidly evolving world—from the rise of artificial intelligence to the growing demands for sustainability—Getty Images helped brands and businesses craft meaningful visual campaigns that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Through ongoing VisualGPS research, proprietary data and decades of creative expertise, Getty Images supported the creation and distribution of millions of high-quality, data-backed creative imagery and videos from around the world, helping customers ideate and execute from start to finish seamlessly and overall elevate their visual strategies.

Dr. Rebecca Swift, Senior Vice President of Creative at Getty Images, elaborates: “In a world where AI blurs the line between real and artificial, trust and authenticity have never been more critical. Our VisualGPS research reveals that nearly 90% of people globally want to trust that the visuals they see are authentic, yet 62% say they can no longer tell what’s real or not. At Getty Images, we uphold a commitment to quality and responsibility, ensuring that our visuals—whether created by humans, AI, or both—tell genuine stories that engage and inspire. By combining the expertise of our creative staff with our creators’ skill and artistry, we produce visuals that brands and businesses can trust to stand out in an ever-changing landscape.”



The 2024 Year In Review reflects Getty Images’ unwavering dedication to the power of storytelling. Every image and video in this collection is a testament to Getty Images’ singular ability to deliver imagery and video that can’t be found anywhere else—content that resonates, connects, and moves the world.

Explore the 2024 Year In Review here: https://www.gettyimages.com/year-in-review/2024

Media contact:

Jenna Attardi

Jenna.Attardi@gettyimages.com