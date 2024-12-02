Bridging Cultures through Art: South Korea and Canada Unite for a November to Remember

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a meaningful nod to cross-cultural engagement, November marked a significant step for South Korea and Canada as both nations joined hands in a series of artistic and literary exchanges. Initiated by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (led by Minister Yu In Chon) and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) (led by President Park Chang Sik), this project launched in Montreal as part of the 2024-2025 “Korea-Canada Year of Cultural Exchanges.”

Showcasing Emerging Korean Artists at CINARS Biennale

Korea’s young artists took center stage at the 21st CINARS Biennale 2024, an international performing arts market in Montreal. From November 14 to 16, experimental musician 64Ksana, Daegeum (bamboo flute) player Dasom Baek, and Q Dance Company delivered captivating performances that blended tradition with modernity.

The “Korea Focus Pitch Session,” organized by the KOFICE, offered these artists an opportunity to connect directly with international representatives. This collaborative effort opened doors for Korean cultural expressions in music, dance, and theater to captivate global audiences. With 1,300 professionals from 47 countries attending, it underscored how international stages can be both destination and starting point for Korea’s vibrant creative spirit.

Literary Dialogues at Montreal’s Salon du livre

From November 27 to December 1, the Salon du livre de Montréal spotlighted K-Literature through the Korean Pavilion under the theme “Encountering K-Books: Bridging Cultures.” Featured works included Han Kang’s Human Acts, symbolizing Korean literature’s global rise as Han became the first Asian woman to win a Nobel Prize in Literature. Korean authors Jeong You Jeong and Yun Ko-eun engaged in dialogues with Canadian author Kim Thúy, exploring identity and narrative. Workshops with Korean picture book authors Soo Shin Ji and Bamco alongside Canadian author Yayo celebrated the magic of storytelling across cultures.

In a lasting gesture, KOFICE donated Korean books to the Université de Montréal deepening cultural bonds.

A Legacy for the Future

Looking ahead to 2025, KOFICE plans to expand this cultural partnership with projects that unite art and literature, creating lasting bridges between South Korea and Canada. November’s events underscored how distinct cultural rhythms can merge into harmonious exchanges, resonating with audiences worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09fa0faf-8ec4-4c88-84bb-ffeb9d6388b3