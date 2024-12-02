Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 48 2024
On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 22/11/2024
|314,787
|558.78
|175,896,855
|Monday, 25 November 2024
|2,100
|557.43
|1,170,603
|Tuesday, 26 November 2024
|2,000
|550.72
|1,101,440
|Wednesday, 27 November 2024
|2,000
|552.97
|1,105,940
|Thursday, 28 November 2024
|2,200
|558.09
|1,227,798
|Friday, 29 November 2024
|1,800
|556.59
|1,001,862
|In the period 25/11/2024 - 29/11/2024
|10,100
|555.21
|5,607,643
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 29/11/2024
|324,887
|558.67
|181,504,498
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,935,813 treasury shares corresponding to 7.74% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
