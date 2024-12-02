Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 48 2024

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 48 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 22/11/2024314,787558.78175,896,855  
Monday, 25 November 20242,100557.431,170,603  
Tuesday, 26 November 20242,000550.721,101,440  
Wednesday, 27 November 20242,000552.971,105,940  
Thursday, 28 November 20242,200558.091,227,798  
Friday, 29 November 20241,800556.591,001,862  
In the period 25/11/2024 - 29/11/202410,100555.215,607,643  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 29/11/2024324,887558.67181,504,498  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,935,813 treasury shares corresponding to 7.74% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2024-12-02 FBM24-65 SBB-w48 ENG SBB2024 Week 48