Dual Screen Laptops Market to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Enhanced Productivity and Multitasking | SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider, “The Dual Screen Laptops Market Size was valued at USD 2.75 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.62% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Dual Screen Laptops Revolutionizing Productivity and Gaming in a Multitasking Era

The dual screen laptops market has gained traction due to rising demand for enhanced productivity and multitasking across personal and professional environments. In the corporate sector, dual screen laptops streamline workflows, enabling tasks like real-time data monitoring alongside report creation, reducing cognitive load. The rise of remote work further drives demand for devices facilitating collaboration. Meanwhile, the gaming industry, with 79% of U.S. gamers being adults (38% aged 18-34), embraces dual screen laptops for immersive multitasking, such as streaming, social interaction, and gameplay. Platforms like Xbox Live (100M+ subscribers) and PlayStation Plus (50M+ subscribers) highlight demand. With free-to-play games generating USD 70B annually and gamers spending USD 123.54 per game, dual screen laptops elevate in-game engagement and efficiency.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ASUS (ZenBook Duo, ROG Zephyrus Duo)

(ZenBook Duo, ROG Zephyrus Duo) Lenovo (ThinkPad X1 Fold, Yoga Duet 7i)

(ThinkPad X1 Fold, Yoga Duet 7i) Microsoft (Surface Duo, Surface Book 3)

(Surface Duo, Surface Book 3) HP (HP Omen X 2S, HP Envy x360)

(HP Omen X 2S, HP Envy x360) Dell (XPS 13 2-in-1, Alienware m15 R6)

(XPS 13 2-in-1, Alienware m15 R6) Acer (ConceptD 7 Ezel, Acer Predator Helios 700)

(ConceptD 7 Ezel, Acer Predator Helios 700) Razer (Razer Blade Stealth 13, Razer Book 13)

(Razer Blade Stealth 13, Razer Book 13) LG (LG Gram 17, LG Gram 2-in-1)

(LG Gram 17, LG Gram 2-in-1) Samsung (Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Flex)

(Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Flex) Toshiba (Dynabook Tecra X50, Dynabook Satellite Pro)

(Dynabook Tecra X50, Dynabook Satellite Pro) Microsoft Surface (Surface Neo, Surface Laptop Studio)

(Surface Neo, Surface Laptop Studio) Huawei (MateBook X Pro, MateBook E)

(MateBook X Pro, MateBook E) Fujitsu (Lifebook U939X, Lifebook U728)

(Lifebook U939X, Lifebook U728) Aorus (AORUS 15G, AORUS 17G)

(AORUS 15G, AORUS 17G) MSI (GS66 Stealth, Creator 15)

(GS66 Stealth, Creator 15) Gigabyte (Aero 15 OLED, AORUS 15G)

(Aero 15 OLED, AORUS 15G) Panasonic (Toughbook 55, Toughbook CF-33)

(Toughbook 55, Toughbook CF-33) Vaio (Vaio Z, Vaio SX14)

(Vaio Z, Vaio SX14) Xiaomi (Mi Notebook Pro, Mi Gaming Laptop).

Dual Screen Laptops Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.75 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.62% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Screen Size (Up to 12.9”, 13” to 14.9”, More than 15”)

• By Price (Up to USD 1,500, More than USD 1,500)

• By Display Type (IPS LCD, OLED, Mini LED, E-Ink)

• By Processor (Intel, AMD, Qualcomm)

• By Operating System (Windows, macOS, Chrome OS)

• By End User (Gaming, Content Creation, Productivity, Education) Key Drivers • The dual screen laptop market is experiencing robust growth due to its increasing adoption in creative and technical fields.

• In the fast-moving digital era of today, there is a high demand for multitasking solutions which drives the demand for dual screen laptops.

Dual Screen Laptops Market Segments Pave the Way for Growth across Sizes and Price Tiers

By Screen Size

In 2023, the 13” to 14.9” segment led the dual screen laptops market with a 50%revenue, to its compact yet user-friendly design. These laptops enhance productivity by enabling multitasking and seamless app switching. Companies like Dell and Lenovo have capitalized on this demand with models like the XPS and ThinkPad series, appealing to professionals and creatives.

The more than 15” segment is projected to grow fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by the need for larger screens in workplaces, gaming, and content creation. Models like ASUS ZenBook Duo and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio cater to designers, video editors, and gamers seeking enhanced screen space for their tasks.

By Price

The more than USD 1,500 segment dominated the dual screen laptops market in 2023 with a 56% share, driven by demand for high-performance devices with premium features and superior specifications. Products like the Microsoft Surface Duo and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold cater to professionals and enthusiasts seeking power and functionality. Meanwhile, the up to USD 1,500 segment is set to grow fastest from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising demand for affordable dual screen laptops among students and budget-conscious professionals. Models like ASUS Zen Book Duo and Acer ConceptD combine productivity and flexibility, meeting the needs of remote workers and online learners.

North America Leads Dual Screen Laptop Market as APAC Emerges as Fastest Growing Region

In 2023, North America dominated with 38% market share, driven by technological advancements and widespread dual screen laptop adoption among professionals and students. Major companies like Microsoft and Dell contributed significantly by introducing innovative models such as the Surface Duo and XPS 13 2-in-1, enhancing productivity and multitasking capabilities. The region's affluent population and robust corporate and education sectors further supported this growth.

The APAC region is set to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and rising disposable incomes. Countries like China, India, and Japan lead this growth, with brands like ASUS and Lenovo introducing tailored models, including the Zen Book Duo and ThinkPad X1 Fold, to meet diverse consumer needs.

Recent Development

January 4, 2024: Dell unveils its new XPS lineup, including the XPS 14, XPS 16, and revamped XPS 13, featuring sleek designs, Intel Core Ultra processors, and built-in AI for enhanced productivity.

November 18, 2024: Asus is preparing a next-gen dual-screen laptop, the UX8406CA, featuring dual 14-inch OLED screens and the upcoming Intel Core Ultra 9 U9-285H processor, part of Intel's unreleased Arrow Lake-H series. The laptop may also include an adjustable kickstand and a wireless keyboard, with a high price tag expected.

September 26, 2024: The Panasonic Toughbook G2 Mk3 upgrades to an Intel Core Ultra 5 135U processor, boosting performance and achieving up to 47% longer battery life. It also features a 13 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, and a 1,000 nits display, enhancing its rugged capabilities.

