Denny’s Annual No Kid Hungry Campaign raises over $960,000 to Help Provide Kids in Need with over 9.6 Million Meals*

Spartanburg, SC, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s, America’s Diner, announced today that the annual No Kid Hungry fundraiser raised $962,898. Denny’s U.S. locations gathered donations from guests throughout August to October by having them “round up” their bill up to the nearest dollar, donating an amount of their choice at the register or giving online during checkout at Dennys.com. Guests who donated to No Kid Hungry received an official Denny’s and No Kid Hungry supporter pinup to be on display at the restaurant and a coupon sheet with special offers. ​​

“It has been our privilege to partner with No Kid Hungry for the last 14 years,” said Kelli Valade, CEO of Denny’s Corp. “We are committed to their goal of making sure every child gets the nutritious food they need to excel in school and life. Thank you to our guests, franchisees, and team members for their passionate support.”

Since 2011, Denny’s has raised over $14.5 million, which goes toward the mission of ensuring every child in America gets the food they need to grow and thrive. The No Kid Hungry campaign continues to change the lives of millions of children facing food insecurity.

“At No Kid Hungry, we are deeply grateful for Denny’s incredible support and unwavering commitment to ending childhood hunger in America. From the generosity of your customers to the leadership and dedication of your team, you’ve shown what it means to truly care for the communities you serve. As we approach the 15th anniversary of our partnership in 2025, we’re excited to see what more we can achieve together,” said Anne Filipic, chief executive officer, Share Our Strength, No Kid Hungry campaign.

These important community efforts embody Denny’s purpose of feeding people, in the restaurants and holistically - body, mind and soul. In addition to the annual No Kid Hungry fundraiser, Denny’s operates a Mobile Relief Diner that travels from coast to coast feeding those impacted by natural disasters, underserved communities, the unhoused and Veterans. The truck has served more than 144,000 meals since launching in 2017. Recently, the Mobile Relief Diner traveled to Spartanburg, SC, Asheville, NC, and Tampa, FL to provide free, hot meals as part of relief efforts due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

And, through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, Denny’s has awarded nearly $2.5 million in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny’s can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny’s restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.dennys.com.

*Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Meal equivalency varies during summer. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.





About Denny's

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 25, 2024, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,525 restaurants, 1,464 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company operated. This includes 168 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.