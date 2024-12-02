Nicolas Leduc is named President and CEO of Porsche Financial Services, Inc.

Atlanta, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicolas Leduc has been named President and CEO of Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS). The announcement comes as current President and CEO Ross Dupper prepares for retirement in March 2025. Leduc will begin his new role on January 13, 2025.

Porsche Financial Services, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of German luxury car maker Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (“Porsche AG”).

“We are excited Nicolas has agreed to lead PFS,” said Lutz Meschke, Porsche AG Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Board Member for Finance and IT. “He has a proven track record of success and strong leadership skills that makes him the perfect person to build on the incredible momentum and strong foundations Ross has established. We wish Ross the very best in retirement.”

"I am honored to take on the role of President and CEO at Porsche Financial Services," said Leduc. "I look forward to working with the talented team at PFS to drive continued success and deliver value to our customers, employees, and business partners."

Leduc joins PFS from BMW Group Financial Services Canada, where he currently serves as President and CEO. Earlier in his career, Leduc served as General Manager of Sales and Marketing in the Eastern Region and General Manager of Commercial Finance and Insurance for BMW Group Financial Services, USA. He began with BMW Group Financial Services in 1997, where he held numerous global roles including positions in Munich, Woodcliff Lake, NJ, Columbus, Ohio, and Ontario, Canada.

Dupper joined Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA) in 1986 before taking over his current role in 2000.

“The past 38 years have been an amazing honor,” said Ross Dupper, “I am extremely grateful for my opportunity to be a part of Porsche’s strong leadership team, and I will always look back fondly on my time at PFS, the team and what we built together. I have no doubt PFS will continue to thrive and grow under Nicolas’ leadership.”

Leduc’s appointment comes in the midst of significant growth at PFS. Since 2000 PFS has grown tenfold, reaching an outstanding portfolio of $8 billion with over 100,000 satisfied customers supported by a team of 250 dedicated colleagues.

About Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the dedicated provider of leasing and financing products for Porsche in the United States. Founded in 1991, PFS provides custom financial solutions and products to Porsche customers and dealers in the United States. In 2012, PFS expanded its North America operations to become the captive finance provider for the exclusive brands of the Volkswagen Group which include Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. As an integrated premium financial services provider, every new product – whether it be a leasing offer or a service offer – contains the DNA of some of the world’s most exclusive vehicle manufacturers.

