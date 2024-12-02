Breast Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Research 2024: Advancements in Targeted and Immunotherapies Revolutionize Treatment - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Therapeutics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This global report on Breast Cancer Therapeutics analyzes the market based on therapy type, cancer type, and distribution channels. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



The breast cancer therapeutics market growth is driven by an increasing prevalence of breast cancer, greater awareness of early detection, and advancements in treatment technologies such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Focusing on personalized medicine, especially HER2-targeted therapies and immunotherapies, has improved patient outcomes.

Moreover, the surge in innovative treatment options is being contributed to by supportive government initiatives and increased investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies. These advancements are reshaping the treatment landscape, offering more precise therapies that result in better efficacy and fewer side effects and are propelling demand worldwide.



Breast Cancer Therapeutics Regional Market Analysis



North America leads the global breast cancer therapeutics market, with an estimated market share of 41.2% in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high breast cancer incidence, early adoption of innovative therapies, and strong R&D efforts by major pharmaceutical companies. Rigorous regulatory frameworks and robust early detection programs also contribute to this dominance. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the analysis period 2024-2030, driven by rising breast cancer awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable incomes, and government-led screening programs, which boost demand for advanced and personalized treatment options.



Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis by Therapy Type



The Breast Cancer Therapeutics market is primarily led by targeted therapy, projected to hold a 71.7% share in 2024. This dominance is driven by its widespread acceptance in both developed and emerging markets and the introduction of numerous new products and a wide range of available drugs. Targeted treatments, such as trastuzumab and pertuzumab, have revolutionized the management of HER2-positive breast cancer by targeting cancerous cells while sparing healthy tissue, resulting in improved survival rates. Similarly, treatments for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, such as tamoxifen and CDK4/6 inhibitors, effectively reduce tumor growth and improve patient outcomes.



Conversely, the immunotherapy sector is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030, with checkpoint inhibitors and specialized vaccines showing promise for triple-negative breast cancer. With the advancements in research & development, immunotherapy has become a significant component of breast cancer therapeutics due to its potential for sustained responses and enhanced survival rates.



Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis by Cancer Type



The hormone receptor segment dominates the breast cancer therapeutics market, capturing 67.3% of the market share in 2024 due to the rising prevalence of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer cases. Hormone receptors, primarily estrogen and progesterone, are essential for cell growth as they serve as signal receivers on breast cells.

On the other hand, the HER2-Positive (HER2+) segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2024-2030. This growth is fueled by the overexpression of the HER2 protein, recent product launches, and pharmaceutical companies' strategic efforts to develop effective therapies. Targeted treatments such as trastuzumab and pertuzumab have markedly improved outcomes for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.



Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis by Distribution Channel



The hospital pharmacies segment is the largest distribution channel market, holding an estimated share of 51.5% in 2024, primarily due to patients' reliance on these facilities for administering therapies like immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Hospital pharmacies are essential in preparing and dispensing cancer treatments, managing inventory, and ensuring compliance with strict regulations. They also play a vital role in patient education and collaboration with healthcare teams, enhancing the quality of care and improving patient outcomes.



Conversely, the online pharmacies segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the analysis period 2024-2030, driven by the convenience of purchasing medications online. The rise of e-commerce, advancements in digital healthcare, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have further accelerated the popularity of online pharmacies, which provide easy access to a wide range of breast cancer drugs and support medication delivery.

