Grön and Curaleaf Launch Exclusive Prickly Pear Flavor Offerings in Arizona





PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, a premier name in cannabis-infused edibles, is excited to announce the release of an exclusive flavor available only in Arizona at Curaleaf locations: Prickly Pear. This new iconic flavor, inspired by the Southwest’s vibrant desert landscape, is a hybrid and will be available in two product options: the Prickly Pear MEGA, available in a 10-pack, and the Prickly Pear Sugar-Coated Pearls. Available exclusively at 16 Curaleaf locations across Arizona, these products exemplify Grön’s dedication to delivering tailored solutions for retail partners, meeting local consumer demand with authenticity.

The MEGA 10-Packs, the heavyweight champion of edibles weighs in at nearly a half pound per pack. Bursting with fruit flavors and infused with cannabis extract, the MEGA 10-Packs contain 10 larger-than-life MEGAs totaling 1,000 milligrams of THC per package. In comparison to the MEGA 10-Packs, the original MEGA is a single-piece sugar-coated gummy with 100mg THC - the perfect grab-and-go edible for anyone looking for a high dose of THC in a small package. The Prickly Pear Sugar-Coated Pearls will contain 100mg of THC per package, with 10mg THC per pearl.

The Prickly Pear MEGA 10-Pack represents a unique collaboration between Grön and Curaleaf, a notable leader in cannabis retail. With a balanced sweet-tart taste, the prickly pear flavor is a popular choice among Arizona consumers, who tend to enjoy more high-dose products. This product caters specifically to those preferences, offering a 10-pack of 100mg THC-infused edibles that is satisfying, memorable, and cost-effective.

“Arizona is a key market for us, and we are thrilled to create a product that truly resonates with local tastes,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “The Prickly Pear MEGAs aren’t just delicious edibles—they’re a celebration of Arizona’s unique character and desert culture, and the Prickly Pear Pearls will be a perfect addition to our lineup. We’re so happy to bring this distinct experience to our Arizona customers.”

Where to Find the Prickly Pear MEGAs and Pearls

This Prickly Pear MEGA 10-Pack and Sugar-Coated Pearls products will be exclusively available at all 16 Curaleaf dispensaries in Arizona, marking it as a unique, ongoing offering tailored for Arizona consumers. Whether consumers are longtime cannabis enthusiasts or new to edibles, both these edibles provide an enjoyable way to experience one of the state’s most beloved flavors.

For more information on Grön’s range of innovative cannabis-infused edibles, visit www.eatgron.com .

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and Canada.

