Greystone Consults on $303 Million Freddie Mac Q-Deal Securitization for Webster Bank N.A.

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it has assisted Webster Bank N.A. in completing a $303 million Freddie Mac Q-Series securitization. The transaction was collateralized by 19 loans, secured by 31 properties with a total of 1,236 units, all located on the East Coast.

The transaction was led on behalf of Webster Bank by Greystone’s Structured Products Group, including Leena Amin, Senior Managing Director; Greg Darling, Managing Director; and Directors Max Garelick and Scott Fuller.

“This liquidity vehicle is an attractive option for banks with a wide range of multifamily loan types, particularly mission-driven assets such as small balance, LIHTC or preservation loans,” said Ms. Amin, who heads Greystone’s Structured Products Group. “Our specialized team at Greystone has extensive experience in securitizations, offering the necessary expertise to guide loan sellers on capital markets strategies or purchases of commercial real estate loan portfolios directly from the market.”

To learn more about Freddie Mac’s Q-Deals, visit www.mf.freddiemac.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com