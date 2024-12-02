Trust Stamp to Provide Strategic Update and Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), a global provider of AI-powered technologies, has announced two upcoming events.

Trust Stamp is planning to issue a comprehensive business and strategic update on December 15th, 2024. Trust Stamp will hold its Annual General Meeting on January 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This meeting will occur through online mediation, allowing shareholders to attend remotely. Additional details will be shared in forthcoming filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, the Privacy-First Identity Company ™, is a global provider of AI-powered software and data transformation services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Trust Stamp is located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

