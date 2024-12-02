Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 25th to November 29th, 2024

Nanterre, December 02nd, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

from November 25th to November 29th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 25th to November 29th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI25/11/2024FR000012548683 742100,55310XPAR
VINCI25/11/2024FR000012548640 680100,55550CEUX
VINCI25/11/2024FR00001254869 705100,69570TQEX
VINCI26/11/2024FR000012548696 22599,80320XPAR
VINCI26/11/2024FR000012548650 64399,79100CEUX
VINCI26/11/2024FR00001254862 61199,88460TQEX
VINCI27/11/2024FR0000125486137 34697,43800XPAR
VINCI27/11/2024FR000012548673 01397,40510CEUX
VINCI27/11/2024FR00001254862 27397,53500TQEX
VINCI28/11/2024FR000012548648 48698,68960XPAR
VINCI28/11/2024FR000012548624 67698,65110CEUX
VINCI28/11/2024FR00001254865 23698,86130TQEX
VINCI29/11/2024FR000012548649 97399,15080XPAR
VINCI29/11/2024FR000012548627 24399,15870CEUX
VINCI29/11/2024FR00001254863 71099,21090TQEX
      
  TOTAL655 56298,9747 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

