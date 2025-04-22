Disclosure of transactions in own shares from April 14th to April 18th 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 14th to April 18th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09th 2024 and then April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 14th to April 18th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 14/04/2025 FR0000125486 13 698 115,0554 XPAR VINCI 14/04/2025 FR0000125486 7 490 115,0505 CEUX VINCI 14/04/2025 FR0000125486 2 741 114,6631 TQEX VINCI 15/04/2025 FR0000125486 28 564 117,0627 XPAR VINCI 15/04/2025 FR0000125486 14 442 117,0194 CEUX VINCI 15/04/2025 FR0000125486 4 733 116,9035 TQEX VINCI 16/04/2025 FR0000125486 41 471 119,2349 XPAR VINCI 16/04/2025 FR0000125486 13 261 119,1958 CEUX VINCI 16/04/2025 FR0000125486 5 268 119,3306 TQEX VINCI 17/04/2025 FR0000125486 40 635 119,1165 XPAR VINCI 17/04/2025 FR0000125486 32 817 118,9102 CEUX VINCI 17/04/2025 FR0000125486 11 146 119,0534 TQEX TOTAL 216 266 118,2005

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

