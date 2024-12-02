Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 25 to November 29, 2024

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 25 TO NOVEMBER 29, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 25 to November 29, 2024:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/11/2024FR001045120324 63825,10556XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/11/2024FR001045120313 35225,10366CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/11/2024FR001045120344925,19782TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/11/2024FR001045120340 57625,08572XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/11/2024FR001045120322 23525,08939CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/11/2024FR00104512031 59125,07229TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/11/2024FR0010451203102 41124,57321XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/11/2024FR001045120320 56224,48563CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/11/2024FR001045120368824,56602TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/11/2024FR001045120363 68524,84252XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/11/2024FR001045120331 86524,84963CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/11/2024FR00104512035 45024,816TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/11/2024FR001045120348 55124,57422XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/11/2024FR001045120346 62324,52152CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/11/2024FR00104512034 78824,58522TQEX
   TOTAL427 46424,75269 
       

