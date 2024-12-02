Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 25 to November 29, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 25 TO NOVEMBER 29, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 25 to November 29, 2024:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/11/2024 FR0010451203 24 638 25,10556 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/11/2024 FR0010451203 13 352 25,10366 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/11/2024 FR0010451203 449 25,19782 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/11/2024 FR0010451203 40 576 25,08572 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/11/2024 FR0010451203 22 235 25,08939 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/11/2024 FR0010451203 1 591 25,07229 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/11/2024 FR0010451203 102 411 24,57321 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/11/2024 FR0010451203 20 562 24,48563 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/11/2024 FR0010451203 688 24,56602 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/11/2024 FR0010451203 63 685 24,84252 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/11/2024 FR0010451203 31 865 24,84963 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/11/2024 FR0010451203 5 450 24,816 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/11/2024 FR0010451203 48 551 24,57422 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/11/2024 FR0010451203 46 623 24,52152 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/11/2024 FR0010451203 4 788 24,58522 TQEX TOTAL 427 464 24,75269

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

