1,000+ students from schools across The Americas gather to celebrate Nord Anglia Education’s Global Games, focusing on sports and global connectedness

WINDERMERE, Fla., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium international schools' group Nord Anglia Education is delighted to announce the highly-anticipated opening of this year’s Global Games.

Global Games is the renowned sports competition that brings together 1,000+ students from 20 schools and 8 countries from North, Central, and South America.

From December 3rd to 7th, 12 to 14-year-old students will compete at Windermere Preparatory School in a range of sports from basketball to soccer, to swimming, tennis, sand volleyball, and many more. A key element of Nord Anglia’s education strategy is to help students develop their sense of global connectedness as they showcase their skills in a range of sports and meet students from different countries.

“The Global Games isn’t just about athletic achievement. It’s about teamwork, school spirit, making new friends, and inspiring students to explore their highest potential,” said John McCall, Regional Managing Director, The Americas Region of Nord Anglia Education.

“We’re committed to delivering our mission of empowering students to succeed in school and life by providing opportunities for students to build relationships and leadership skills through athletic competition,” he added.

Windermere Preparatory School was rated #1 Best Private High School, #1 Private K-12 School, and #1 Boarding High School in the Orlando area in the Niche 2025 rankings. Nestled on a 48-acre campus on the shores of the Butler Chain of Lakes in Orlando, Florida, students are nurtured intellectually, emotionally, and socially at this day and boarding school to prepare for the ever-changing world. They are inspired to research, develop and debate solutions to society’s biggest challenges and develop into global citizens who positively impact the world on the issues they value. Their inspirational teachers provide students with a personalized learning experience that leads to outstanding academic outcomes.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading premium international schools organization, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalize learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world’s top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

