New Documentary Series "Larry: Portrait of a Predator" Launches on Chronicles of Crime YouTube Channel

Saint Paul, Minnesota, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronicles of Crime, a new YouTube channel focusing on detailed explorations of true crime stories, today reveals its first major documentary series, "Larry: Portrait of a Predator." This series aims to uncover the distressing narrative of Larry Nassar, the former osteopathic physician known for his criminal sexual abuse of numerous young athletes.







Directed by Joe Krueger, "Larry: Portrait of a Predator" offers an in-depth look into not only the personal misdeeds of Nassar but also the broader systemic issues that enabled such abuses to persist. The series details how Nassar exploited his esteemed position within the competitive realm of elite gymnastics and academic settings at Michigan State University, committing his crimes under the façade of medical care.





Highlighting a pattern of ignored warnings and overlooked complaints, the documentary provides a chilling account of the institutional negligence that facilitated Nassar’s prolonged abuse. Krueger’s narrative is enriched by powerful testimonies from survivors who, through immense bravery, confronted the perpetrators and the institutions that failed to protect them.









