AURA Network Systems Appoints Kevin Steen as CEO and Walter Berger as Executive Chairman to Propel Growth and Innovation

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURA Network Systems, a leading Command-and-Control Communications Service Provider (C2CSP) with a commercial communications network purpose-built for the aviation industry, today announced the appointments of Kevin Steen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Walter Berger as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to reinforce its leadership and accelerate innovation. The seasoned executives will advance AURA’s initiatives and operational excellence, leveraging their combined backgrounds in satellite communications and wireless industry expertise.



Steen, with more than two decades of achievements in delivering transformative communications solutions, will guide AURA’s direction and expansion. Previously, he served as President and CEO of the combined Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies entity, where he played a crucial role in shaping the company’s strategic path. His leadership was vital in establishing secure satellite communications for the U.S. government globally. Earlier, as CEO of iDirect, Steen led the pioneering of the satellite industry’s first high-throughput satellite ground segment platform, significantly increasing the company’s revenue and market share. His extensive background in satellite communications will be highly beneficial for enhancing AURA’s specialized aviation network.



Berger, appointed as Executive Chairman by the Board of Directors, brings more than 35 years of global operational leadership. He has held senior roles at companies like AppDynamics, SoftLayer, and Leap Wireless, including its subsidiary Cricket Wireless. As President and Co-CEO at Kymeta Corporation, Berger launched the first commercially successful metamaterial flat-panel antenna and several first-to-market products, widely adopted by the Department of Defense, government, enterprise, and maritime customers globally. His proficiency in both satellite and wireless communications will further enhance AURA’s private network for aviation.

Michael Palmer, a member of AURA’s Board since inception, highlighted the significance of the appointments: “The selection of Walter by the Board and his subsequent choice of Kevin as CEO represent transformative moments for AURA. Their combined expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving AURA’s progress and innovation. The Board and I are grateful to outgoing CEO and cofounder Bill Tolpegin, who will continue to serve the company as Senior Advisor, contributing to our business development and regulatory affairs efforts. We also thank Tim Donahue, our outgoing Board Chairman, for his outstanding leadership. Both Bill and Tim have been pivotal in bringing AURA to where it is today.”



Shankar Murugavell, Managing Director at Mudrick Capital Management, LP and a member of AURA’s Board, stated: “Kevin and Walter’s appointments herald a dynamic era for AURA. Their breadth of experience and visionary thinking will be critical as AURA scales new heights and meets its strategic goals. I am confident that their leadership will enhance the company's growth and solidify our standing in the industry.”



Berger commented on his new role: “I am excited to be part of AURA’s continued evolution. Our private network is uniquely positioned to support both crewed and uncrewed aviation. With our dedicated frequencies and patented spectrum management system, we are setting new standards in aviation communication infrastructure. I am also pleased to welcome Kevin, whose innovative approach and deep industry knowledge will propel AURA toward achieving its mission of enhancing autonomy and safety within national airspace.”



Steen also expressed his enthusiasm about joining the company: “AURA’s dedication to developing vital infrastructure solutions for all of aviation is remarkable, and it’s a privilege to be a part of such an impressive team that continues to achieve significant milestones. For example, the publication of RTCA DO-406 – which establishes UHF radio performance standards for Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) command and control – and the recent successful flight testing using our network as the primary radio link for mission-critical communications exemplify the pioneering work being done here. With Walter’s leadership alongside me, I am confident we will continue to break new ground and drive AURA forward in the aviation sector.”

Tolpegin added, “Kevin’s strategic direction, combined with Walter’s insightful strategies and extensive history, will be essential as we further commercialize and seize new opportunities. Their combined expertise will undoubtedly elevate AURA’s standing, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the evolving UAS industry. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will shape our future.”



About AURA Network Systems



AURA is a leading provider of specialized communications services, catering to both crewed and uncrewed aviation markets. Our dedicated team is laser-focused on developing and deploying a comprehensive suite of aviation infrastructure solutions that enhance autonomy and safety within the National Airspace System. From our command-and-control service using exclusive, aviation-dedicated spectrum to our patented spectrum management system, AURA’s private network is designed to enable the commercial viability of emerging aviation technologies while supporting operators in achieving regulatory compliance. The company’s mission-critical capabilities are supported by Fortress Investment Group; Mudrick Capital Management, LP; and Tracker Capital Management. Discover more at auranetworksystems.com.

AURA Media Contact:

Michael Tucker

tucker@auranetworksystems.com

202-744-6116

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53555f8a-ad18-45c3-a3e4-35a58cb11237