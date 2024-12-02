SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTRX) complied with federal securities laws. On November 12, 2024, Quanterix announced that the Company needed to restate certain previously issued financial statements due to “an error related to the capitalization of labor and overhead costs applied to prior periods going back to at least 2021, which impacted the valuation of inventory.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Quanterix stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/quanterix/ to discuss your legal rights.