Red Cat Announces Key Leadership Updates to Accelerate Growth Following U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record Award

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc . (Nasdaq: RCAT), a drone technology company building hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced several leadership updates to align its executive team with the company’s top priorities for scaling operations, manufacturing and meeting the needs of a fast-growing portfolio of customers.

George Matus, Red Cat’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), is departing the company and is taking the role of CTO at Vector . As the founder of Teal Drones, George has played a vital role in Red Cat’s journey, including the recent production selection of its Black Widow drones for the U.S. Army’s SRR Program. His innovative contributions have significantly advanced Red Cat’s technology and product development.

“George has been an invaluable asset to Red Cat and we fully support his transition to Chief Technology Officer at Vector,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “Red Cat looks forward to partnering with Vector to equip the U.S. military and its warfighters with fully integrated, rapidly deployable technology that ensures operational success.”

Chris Rill, currently Director of Partner Integration, will also transition to the role of President of Teal Drones, another Red Cat subsidiary. Chris brings nearly 20 years of experience working at the intersection of hardware and software. As a co-founder and CTO at Canary, Chris successfully delivered two award-winning connected camera security products and shipped more than 200,000 products globally. He has served as CTO for several other connected hardware companies where he's advised on product development, security, strategy, manufacturing, fundraising, and hiring. In his new role Chris will focus on scaling engineering and manufacturing and developing process efficiencies to meet the large-scale demands of the U.S. Army and Red Cat’s global customers.

These leadership updates follow the recent announcement of Geoffrey Hitchcock’s promotion from General Manager of Teal Drones to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for Red Cat, underscoring the company’s deliberate efforts to expand its market reach and advance its leadership position in the small UAS industry.

“As a fast-growing company in a rapidly evolving industry, aligning our leadership with our aggressive plans for scale is paramount,” added Thompson. “Chris and Geoff have proven track records in scaling operations, forging partnerships, and delivering innovative solutions required for the modern battlefield. With these strategic changes, we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demands of our customers while ensuring we fit into the U.S. Army’s long-term vision for medium and long-range UAS operations.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

