ROCKETFUEL PRE-ANNOUNCES RECORD GROWTH IN Q1-Q3 2024.

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via FIAT, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, provided a pre-announcement of expected revenue for its first three quarters of 2024 . The company’s growth is marked by increases in revenue and the expansion of its customer base.

For the period Jan. 1, 2024 through Sep. 30, 2024, RocketFuel is pre-announcing anticipated revenue of $2,250,000 which is more than twice the revenue from the same period last year. The number of transactions and volume also doubled. In the last four full quarters (Oct 1 2023 – Sept 30 2024), the company processed a total of 1M payment transactions across its products with zero downtime.

The growth experienced by RocketFuel can be attributed to the continued adoption by its customers and partners.

The company has served approx. 400,000 unique users / shoppers.

About RocketFuel:

RocketFuel is a leading provider of payment processing solutions, offering innovative and secure services to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving revenue growth, RocketFuel provides enterprise-class infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to process high volumes of payment transactions. The company has consistently demonstrated robust growth since its inception and continues to expand its customer base with industry-leading solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.rocketfuel.inc

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.