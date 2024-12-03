PingCAP Awarded Two 2024 AWS Partner Awards

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP , the developer of the distributed SQL database solution TiDB, is excited to announce it is a recipient of two 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). PingCAP has been named the winner of Technology Partner of the Year (GCR) and Marketplace Partner of the Year (GCR). These awards recognize top AWS Technology Partners that are using AWS to lower costs, increase agility, and innovate faster as well as top AWS Marketplace Partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation and cooperation over the past year, and whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS.

TiDB is an open-source, MySQL-compatible distributed SQL database for building petabyte-grade clusters while managing millions of tables, concurrent connections, frequent schema changes, and zero-downtime scaling. Additionally, its ability to handle transactional and analytical workloads in a single system while delivering the utmost in performance make it the ideal choice for demanding real-time applications.

PingCAP’s hosted product, TiDB Cloud , available on AWS , combines TiDB’s speed, scalability and reliability with the convenience and business continuity of a first-class managed platform.

“This recognition by AWS further showcases our commitment to providing customers with innovative solutions as they embark on their cloud journeys,” said Max Liu, Co-Founder and CEO at PingCAP. “TiDB on AWS empowers modern organizations with a flexible, high-performing database solution that supports their data initiatives and growth.”

Technology Partner of the Year, recognizing top AWS Technology Partners using AWS to lower costs, increase agility, and innovate faster

Marketplace Partner of the Year, recognizing top AWS Marketplace Partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions

For the third consecutive year, the Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world’s largest companies across SaaS, financial services, e-commerce, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management and others. For more information, please visit pingcap.com .

