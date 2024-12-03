Anima Research receives investment from BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity to support expansion of its industry-leading clinical trials business in Europe







Alken, Belgium – 3 December 2024: Anima Research (“Anima”), a leading European clinical trials center, today announces that it has received investment from BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity, which will provide support for the Company as it expands its clinical trial operations in Europe.

Anima is one of the most successful clinical trials centers in Europe, working across a range of therapeutic areas and significantly outperforming the industry average for patient recruitment and retention. Data show that historically 85% of clinical trials fail to recruit enough patients on time and suffer dropout rates of up to 20%1. Anima consistently recruits to, or faster than, the timelines agreed by sponsoring pharma companies, with a 97% patient adherence rate, resulting in fewer clinical trial delays. Anima’s success is derived from a business model that 1) prioritizes expertise and experience in running clinical trials over knowledge of a particular therapeutic area; and 2) takes a patient-directed approach to recruitment for clinical trials, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their participation.

The financing from BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity is an equity investment, with the investor becoming a minority shareholder. The deal reflects Anima’s growth potential and gives the Company the resources to rapidly expand its clinical trial operations, with a site planned for the Netherlands in 2025 and Germany in 2026, and potential growth into the United States in the longer term.

Dr Erik Buntinx, Founding Chief Executive Officer and Principal Investigator at Anima Research, commented: "When we set up Anima Research in 2018, we wanted to create an expert team that delivered the best and most efficient clinical trials - to help patients and bring high-quality pharmaceutical products to market. This partnership with BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity is a significant milestone in Anima’s development, providing powerful validation of our approach while strengthening our position as a leader in the clinical trials space. I am proud of what we have achieved and excited by our partnership, which will enable us to take our successful blueprint into Europe and beyond.”

Sven Vermeulen, Investment Manager at BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity, said: "BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity is dedicated to investing in Belgian companies that not only drive innovation and growth but also embody our shared values of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibility. Anima's commitment to improving clinical trial delivery, enhancing patient outcomes, and promoting sustainable healthcare practices aligns perfectly with our ESG framework, and we're proud to support their mission-driven approach."

About Anima Research

ANIMA Research is one of Europe’s leading clinical trials centers, transforming the way clinical trials are conducted, with a professional, experienced team and a patient-directed approach. With a track record of exceeding recruitment targets and maintaining the highest standards of quality, Anima partners with top-tier pharma companies to deliver innovative and reliable trial solutions. Based in Alken, Belgium, Anima Research was founded in 2018 and manages trials for a range of therapy areas including women’s health diseases, sleep disorders, heart disease, lung disease, skin conditions and mental disorders. Visit our website to learn more: www.animaresearch.com

About BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity

BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity is the private equity branch of BNP Paribas Fortis and has been active on the private equity market in Belgium since 1981. BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity takes minority stakes and provides mezzanine financing to well-performing companies. In addition, BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity invests in specialized venture capital and private equity funds present on the Belgian market. Direct investments of BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity comprise Studio 100, Konings, Penne, Quality Assistance, Hannecard, PointChaud and Ecosteryl.