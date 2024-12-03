



MARTIN FISCHER TO SUCCEED PATRICK KOLLER AS CEO OF FORVIA, EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2025

Following its Board of Directors meeting held on December 2, FORVIA announces that CEO Patrick Koller will step down on March 1, 2025 and will be succeeded by Martin Fischer, previously member of the Management Board of the ZF Group.

Martin Fischer, 54-year-old, has over 25 years’ experience in the global automotive industry where he held several executive positions in leading suppliers in Europe and in the United States (see biography at the end of the document).

To ensure the transition of responsibilities, Martin Fischer is appointed by FORVIA’s Board of Directors as Deputy CEO starting December 6, 2024, before assuming the position of CEO on March 1, 2025.

Patrick Koller will remain on FORVIA’s Board of Directors until the end of his mandate at the Annual General Meeting of the Group on May 28, 2025. At this date, the Board of Directors will recommend to the shareholders to approve the appointment of Martin Fischer to serve as Board Member.

Michel de Rosen, Chairman of the Board of FORVIA, stated, "Patrick Koller joined Faurecia in 2006, was nominated Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer early 2015 and took over as CEO in 2016. Since then, he successfully guided the company through strategic shifts, leading to the creation of FORVIA - a global technology leader with over 150,000 employees and a turnover exceeding €27 billion.

Under his leadership, the teams have navigated successive cyclical and structural challenges with determination and agility.

Patrick played a crucial role in accelerating the development in Asia to capture new growth opportunities, particularly in China. Driven by strong convictions, he also led the Group into cutting-edge technologies related to sustainability.

Backed by a strong management team, he has steered the Group forward and prepared it for the next steps. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Patrick for his major contribution to the development and transformation of FORVIA.”

He added: “We welcome Martin Fischer in FORVIA. Martin has significant experience in executive roles with major automotive suppliers, having spent time working in both Europe and the US and delivered excellent results. He is a reputed global executive with a deep understanding of the automotive industry. His strategic, technological and operational expertise, combined with his leadership skills, will be strong assets as he joins our company to create value for both our shareholders and stakeholders. We wish him great success at the helm of FORVIA."





Patrick Koller, CEO of FORVIA, declared: “With the support of the Board of Directors and the dedication of a highly talented team, FORVIA has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a leader in its markets. We have not only expanded our international footprint but also embraced groundbreaking, sustainable technologies delivering value to our clients. I would like to express my gratitude to the FORVIA teams for their great achievements. FORVIA is now well-positioned to leverage its global reach, strong customer relationships, and technological offerings. I will support Martin Fischer throughout this transition, ensuring a seamless and successful handover."

Martin Fischer stated: "I am deeply honored to join FORVIA. From pioneering innovative solutions that push the boundaries to implementing sustainable practices that set new industry standards, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence. I look forward to leading this forward-thinking organization, driving strategic initiatives, and contributing to the success of FORVIA. I also look forward to a productive transition with Patrick Koller, whom I thank for his guidance."

Biography of Martin Fischer

Martin Fischer is a global automotive industry leader with over 25 years of expertise and significant global experience. He holds dual citizenship from Germany and the United States and has lived in Germany, the USA and France. The 54-year-old leader brings a reputation for driving performance, implementing technology-based growth strategies, and establishing effective corporate cultures.

Martin Fischer started his automotive career with Siemens VDO in 1998.

He joined HELLA in 2006, became President and CEO of the American Electronics business in 2007 and took this activity through significant business transformation.

In 2014, he joined BorgWarner and ran the turbo charger business in Europe and South America before being promoted to the propulsion supplier’s Strategy Board as President Transmission Systems.

In his last assignment from 2019 to 2024 as member of the Board of Management of the ZF Group, Martin Fischer drove profitable growth in four business divisions: Passive Safety, Active Safety, Chassis Systems and Electronics and ADAS while also overseeing the regions of North and South America and heading corporate Quality.





Martin Fischer is a member of the Board of Directors of Sion Power Corporation, a leader in lithium battery technologies.





