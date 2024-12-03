IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders – 3 Dec 2024

­­­­­Reference is made to the subsequent offering in IDEX Biometrics ASA (the “Company”) approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 October 2024, including notifications with regards to primary insiders’ subscriptions on 28 November 2024 and 2 December 2024.

The Company’s Chair, Morten Opstad, subscribed to 1,000,000 shares, at NOK 0.15 per share, through his associated companies. Opstad was allocated 250,000 shares for K-Konsult AS and 750,000 shares for Marc O Polo Norge AS. After the subscription Opstad and related parties hold 2,479,786 shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA. Opstad and related parties were also allocated 1,000,000 Warrants at NOK 0.15 per share.

The Company’s CEO, Catharina Eklof, subscribed to 1,000,000 shares, at NOK 0.15 per share. Eklof was allocated 1,000,000 shares. After the subscription, Eklof holds 1,694,403 shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA. Eklof was also allocated 1,000,000 Warrants at NOK 0.15 per share.

Please refer to the attached notifications of trading for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 3 December 2024 at 08:50 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.

