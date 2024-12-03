Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Profile 2024 - Customer Targeting, Service Proposition, Product Innovation and Marketing Activities

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Profile: Morgan Stanley Wealth Management 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Morgan Stanley, which has its headquarters in New York, is a global bank that provides wealth management services through its Morgan Stanley Wealth Management (MSWM) division which is focused mostly, but not exclusively, in the US. MSWM serves a wide range of clients, including individual investors, foundations, family offices, institutions, and government entities. It offers an array of wealth services through its three channels: advisor-led, self-directed, and workplace.



Report Scope

Despite adverse market conditions in 2023, MSWM continued to grow new client relationships and client assets, with 600,000 new client relationships formed in 2023 alone. AUM increased by 18.2% to reach nearly $2 trillion.

Morgan Stanley is strengthening its sustainable investment services to help clients make investment choices that align with their personal values. MSWM's Investing with Impact platform allows clients to invest across various sustainable themes, including climate action, advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as faith-based investing. As of September 2023, the Investing with Impact platform had $69 billion in client assets.

Morgan Stanley is investing in technology to gain a competitive advantage, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure stable and resilient operations. To further empower its financial advisors, MSWM partnered with OpenAI to launch several AI-driven advisory platforms, such as AI @ Morgan Stanley Assistant and AI @ Morgan Stanley Debrief.

Reasons to Buy

Examine Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's financial performance, key ratios, and assets under management growth.

Benchmark the company against other global wealth managers.

Understand its current strategic objectives and their impact on its financial performance.

Discover its key products and client targeting strategies.

Learn more about its marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Strategy

Financial Performance

Customers and Products

Brand-Building Activities

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Graystone Consulting

McKinsey & Company

HSBC

UBS

First Republic

Raymond James

Merrill Lynch

Novo Holdings

Catalent

American Restoration

Resource Innovations

3forge

Pave

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

JPMorgan Chase

