The Convergence of Telecommunications, Fintech, and Insurtech as Key Driver for Digital Services Portfolio Expansion

The report analyzes how the convergence of telecommunications, fintech and insurtech, due to shared technological trends, creates an opportunity for telecommunication groups to expand their portfolio of digital services and experiences.

The report includes the following sections:

Executive Summary / Key Takeaways

An Overview of the Fintech and Insurtech Sectors

Opportunities for Telcos in the Fintech - Insurtech Space

Case Studies

Operators are expanding their digital portfolios to encompass a broader array of services, which now include financial services and insurance offerings. This expansion is evidenced by investments in their proprietary services and platforms, as well as through strategic collaborations with fintech and insurtech companies.



Scope

The convergence with technology, media, and consumer electronics has broadened the competitive landscape, prompting telcos to explore partnership and investments to monetize digital opportunities.

Telecoms, fintech, and insurtech are converging due to shared technological trends and face similar structural challenges in areas like data privacy, cybersecurity, and economic competition regulation.

Reasons to Buy

"Telco Fintech & Insurtech Portfolio Evolution and Positioning Strategies" provides an overview of regulatory and markets trends in the Fintech and Insurtech sectors.

The report analyzes approaches from telecommunication groups to fintech and insurtech offerings via the development of their own services and platforms, or strategic partnerships.

The report provides use cases of services and partnerships implemented by telecommunication groups to enhance their offerings.

Company Coverage:

Amazon

America Movil

Apple

BT Group

Etisalat

Google

Nubank

Paypal

Paytm

Samsung

Saudi Telecom

Telefonica

Tencent

Vodafone

