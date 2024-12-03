Emerging Trends in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cancer Market Forecasted to 2029

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cancer Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cancer Market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 23.1%. Market growth drivers include an increasing cancer incidence and the growing application of AI for cancer drug discovery and development. Data collection and handling challenges, false positives and AI bias are expected to challenge market growth.







This report segments the global market for AI in cancer by cancer type, application, end user and region.

Based on cancer type, the breast cancer segment, accounted for the largest share among cancer types in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

By application, the diagnosis segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. This segment, which accounted for 35.7% of the market among applications in 2023, is expected to reach $2.3 billion at the end of 2029.

By end user, hospitals as a segment accounted for 55.8% of the market among end users in 2023. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period, reaching a value of $3.6 billion at the end of 2029.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share of 44.8% among all regions in 2023. The large share can be attributed to the rising number of AI startups and the increasing occurrence of cancers like breast and prostate.

Report Scope



The report highlights AI technology's current and future market potential for cancer applications. It provides a detailed analysis of the market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also covers market projections through 2029 and presents a competitive environment and product analysis.

The report provides market estimates and forecasts based on application, cancer type and region. By application type, the market is segmented into cancer screening, diagnosis, therapy, drug discovery and development and others. By cancer type, the market is segmented into breast, lung, prostate, gastrointestinal, brain and others. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. The report includes profiles of the key companies with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments.



The report includes:

42 data tables and 44 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in cancer

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the size of the market for AI in cancer and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, application, end user and region

Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities

Coverage of current and emerging applications of AI in cancer and information on theranostics and generative AI tools

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of key companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, NVIDIA and Lunit

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current and Emerging Applications of AI in Cancer

Diagnosis

Therapy

Screening and Early Detection

Drug Discovery and Development

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers AI in Drug Discovery and Development Increasing Incidence of Cancer

Market Restraints Data Collection and Privacy False Positives and Bias

Market Opportunities AI-Enabled Hardware Products



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies

AI for Multi-Cancer Early Detection

Theranostics and AI

Generative AI Tools

Federated Learning

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Cancer Type Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Prostate Cancer Gastrointestinal Cancer Brain Cancer Other Cancers

Market Analysis by Application Diagnosis Drug Discovery and Development Therapy Cancer Screening Other Applications

Market Analysis by End User Market Size and Forecast Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutions Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Partnerships

M&A Activities

Investments and Funding

Patent Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the AI in the Cancer Market

Sustainability in AI in the Cancer Industry

Understanding the ESG Data

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Azra AI

Concertai

GE Healthcare

ICAD

Lunit

Median Technologies

Nvidia Corp.

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qq1zgu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment